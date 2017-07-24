Arsenal transfer roundup: Laurent Koscielny vows to stay, alternative for Thomas Lemar and more

All the transfer news and rumours coming out of the Emirates.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Football Transfer Roundup 24 Jul 2017, 17:46 IST

Gunners turn to Mahrez after Monaco fix Lemar price

Mahrez or Lemar?

Arsenal have been closely linked to AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar for most of the ongoing transfer window. However, reports suggest that the Gunners have been unable to reach an agreement with the French side for the 21-year old.

The Daily Express have reported that Arsenal have been told to shell out £55 million for the services of the Frenchman. Arsene Wenger was initially expected to land his man at less than half the price but could turn to Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez instead, as an alternative to Thomas Lemar. The 26-year old winger has expressed his desire to leave Leicester City and move to a bigger club.

Olivier Giroud decides his future

Where will Giroud end up next season?

Arsene Wenger has reportedly claimed that French striker Olivier Giroud is determined to stay at Arsenal and fight for a position in the starting 11. The signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon had led to the belief that Giroud would soon depart, with West Ham, Marseille and AC Milan allegedly interested.

However, The Mirror are reporting that Wenger has dismissed such rumours, saying that the striker is "going nowhere". Wenger also claimed that Giroud enjoys being challenged and will stay and work hard in a bid to earn a starting spot.

Laurent Koscielny dismisses transfer rumours

Loyal Laurent

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has rubbished speculation about his departure from the club. The 31-year old had previously stayed silent amid rumours that said he would leave the Gunners this transfer window. However, he has now broken his silence amid interest from Marseille.

In an interview, the defender pledged his loyalty towards Arsenal and Arsene Wenger, saying “I am just here to enjoy my job and give everything for the team,”. He further heaped praise on his manager, Arsene Wenger before going on to say that he is happy at Arsenal.

Chelsea to step up Oxlade-Chamberlain pursuit

Ox on the way out?

Arsenal have found themselves in quite a sticky situation with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joining star players like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in entering the last year of their respective contracts. Much like the other two, Chamberlain too has displayed reluctance in signing a new deal with the Gunners and is said to be open to a move elsewhere.

According to The Sun, both Chelsea and Manchester City have shown interest in the winger, hoping to strengthen their squads before the transfer window closes.

The Englishman was a part of Arsenal's pre-season tour and Arsene Wenger remains optimistic of retaining Chamberlain despite all the speculation.