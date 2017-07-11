Arsenal transfer roundup: Monaco name Lemar price, Wenger mulling midfield options and more

All the transfer action surrounding Arsenal as Arsene Wenger looks to spend big.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 11 Jul 2017, 12:33 IST

Thomas Lemar is reportedly a primary target for Arsenal this summer

Monaco name price for Lemar

Monaco have named their price for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar. Arsene Wenger is understood to be preparing a third bid for the French player after the Gunners’ first two bids were rejected. Arsenal had made an initial bid of £30 million which was swiftly rejected by Monaco and the London club followed that up with another £40 million bid which was also turned down.

However, according to the Express, Monaco have since named their price for Lemar who was instrumental in the French clubs run in the Champions League last season. The French club want €60 million (£53 million) from the Gunners if they are to secure Lemar’s services and the Gunners are preparing a new bid for the player.

This one could be wrapped up soon as Italian journalist Emanuele Giulianelli recently tweeted confirming the same. “Monaco have said they want €60m [£53m] from Arsenal for Lemar," Giulianelli tweeted. “Player pushing for the move. Confirmed.”

This could be Arsenal’s second big money move this season and Arsene Wenger’s intentions are to strengthen his squad as much as possible.

Gunners enter Van Dijk race

Virgil Van Dijk

After bringing in Shkodran Mustafi last season, Arsene Wenger is aiming to bolster the centre of the park further. As per reports in the Express and the Sun, the London club has joined the race to sign Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton. Liverpool and Manchester City have both registered interest in signing the Dutchman but now it looks as though the Gunners have also registered a serious interest.

The Saints want a hugely inflated fee of £70million for the defender and Arsenal's lack of Champions League football could be a hindrance in the transfer going through. This transfer doesn’t look too likely to materialise given the circumstances but Wenger is looking at defensive options as well and could sign at least one defender before the window shuts.

Gunners in for Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic

According to the Metro, Arsenal are interested in adding to their midfield by signing Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic. Brozovic was also believed to be a target for Chelsea and Manchester United but there have been no concrete bids for the player as yet.

It is believed that the North London outfit had sent scouts on numerous occasions last season to watch the Inter midfielder with a view to signing him in this summer window. However, the Gunners have not made a move for the player as yet. Brozovic has a £43 million release clause in his contract and Inter would agree to let him go should any of his suitors pay the fee.

Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid on Wenger’ s radar

German outlet Spox says that Arsenal have submitted a bid for Eintracht Frankfurt’s wonderkid Aymen Barkok. The Gunners are believed to be looking to add the youngster to their roster after seeing considerable potential in him. As per the report, the North London club have made a €10 million (£8.8 million) bid for the youngster and are looking to wrap up the deal soon. There will be more on this story to come, watch this space.