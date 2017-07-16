Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Thomas Lemar pushing for a move to his 'dream club'

@crazyharsh1995 by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 16 Jul 2017, 21:20 IST

Liverpool dealt a blow as Wenger confirms Alex will stay at the Emirates

Alex Ox-Chamberlin will stay: Wenger

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Chamberlin will stay at Arsenal despite interest from Liverpool. There was a lot of speculation regarding his future at the Emirates and there were reports that the English international was set to leave the Gunners in order to secure regular game time.

“Yes, 100% I expect him to stay. There is no speculation – no matter what happens he will stay,” the manager was quoted saying in his second pre-season friendly clash in Australia.

Looks like Liverpool can now strike off the English midfielder from their wish list. The Reds have not had a good summer as they have been frustrated repeatedly in their pursuit of Keita and Van Dijk - and it certainly doesn’t get better with Wenger’s comments.

Wenger expects Giroud to stay at Arsenal this season

The French forward has been linked with a move to Everton, West Ham, Lyon, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund

“There is a lot of speculation, I have many times said that I have a huge respect for Oliver Giroud for the man he is and the way he loves our club. Even with all the speculation he is focused and does his job. I always said (that I expect him to stay), I was always consistent with that.”

This is what the Frenchman had to say after his side beat Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1.

When asked how he might use both strikers moving forward, he said, ”Lacazette will play most of the time as the centre forward. He can play in any system because he’s a provider as well, he can combine and play in a 442/ At the moment he plays a little behind Giroud, tonight he was more on the left, and he can play in that position as well.”

Lemar eager to move to Arsenal and work with Wenger

After losing Bernardo Silva, Bakayoko and also on the verge of losing Mendy, Monaco refuse to sell Lemar to Arsenal

Thomas Lemar has been linked with a move away from Monaco this summer and the French international has set his sights on a move to the Emirates to work under Wenger. It is also reported that the 21-year old is set to have a bust-up with Monaco if he is refused a move to his ‘dream club’.

Lemar was pivotal in helping Monaco win the league last season, having made 34 appearances. Arsenal have set their eyes on him for a long time now and it remains to be seen whether they would get their man or not.