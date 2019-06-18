Arsenal Transfer Rumours: Gunners are close to signing William Saliba

Jyotirmoy Halder FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 179 // 18 Jun 2019, 07:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

William Saliba- AS Saint-Étienne

What Is the story?

As per the reports from French outlet L'Equipe, Arsenal are on the verge of making their first summer signing in the form of William Saliba. It has been also claimed that the player has agreed on a five-year deal with the Gunners.

In case you didn't know...

Though Arsenal started their 2018-19 campaign with high ambitions and expectations, it ended with utter humiliation and bitter vibes.

Despite having a decent team with some top performers, they not only failed to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League last season but also faced a humiliating 4-1 loss in the hands of their fellow Londoners Chelsea in the final of UEFA Europa League 2018-19.

Unai Emery as a manager did a fair job for the Emirates outfit even though his disappointed when it mattered the most.

However, With the hope of bridging the gap between them and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, Emery and Co. are looking to add more faces to their squad.

The 18-year-old Saliba centre-back had an impressive season in AS Saint-Etienne's outfit. Though he made only 16 starts in the Ligue 1 last season for the French side, his outstanding performances caught the eyes of several European heavyweights.

In the 2018-19 season, William Saliba won 63% tackles per match and maintained an average of 86% passing accuracy. He also conceded only 0.63 fouls per match on an average while won 80 duels throughout his 16 appearances for Saint-Etienne in the 2018-19 campaign.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal struggled a lot with their defensive frailties in the past few seasons. The form of Shkodran Mustafi and the age of Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis has become a headache for the Spanish master-mind.

As per the stories, Laurent Koscielny is likely to make his move to Borussia Dortmund this summer. Hence, Saliba can be a replacement for the 33-year-old Frenchman. Though Saliba is still a teenager, his fans call him a 'clean sheet king'.

Advertisement

If reports surrounding the club are to be believed, Arsenal have already agreed a five-year deal with the aspiring French sensation though the transfer fee Is yet to decide. Both clubs are trying their best to make a hefty profit from this deal.

What is next?

If everything goes in the same flow, we could expect Arsenal to confirm their first summer signing in the upcoming days.