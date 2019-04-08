×
Arsenal Transfer Targets: 4 Players Who Could Bolster the Gunners Squad This Summer

Tim Hollis
ANALYST
Feature
374   //    08 Apr 2019, 10:02 IST

Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Everton FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal transfer season is never quiet and this year is no exception. There has been renewed optimism around the Emirates this season as they currently occupy a top 4 spot with only 6 games left.

They have no games left against any top 6 sides, making fans and pundits think they’re odds on for the top 4. This would mean Champions League football at the Emirates again next season, which would also mean more money to spend on transfers.

While the Arsenal squad has outperformed expectations this season, they still aren’t at the same level as rivals Manchester City and Liverpool. If they really want to compete among Europe’s elite, they need to splash the cash this summer and find some good value deals. This article will take a look at 4 realistic Arsenal transfer targets who could help them improve next season. 

#1 Ryan Fraser


Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Having been very impressive for Bournemouth since 2013, it’s about time Ryan Fraser is getting linked to a bigger club. He has been a mainstay in each of the last 3 Bournemouth Premier League campaigns, making 28 or more appearances each season.

His strong form at club level earned him a call up for his native Scotland, where he has made 6 appearances since his debut in 2017. Having played primarily as a wide midfielder for Bournemouth of late, Fraser also has the versatility to slot in as a Fullback.

Despite his diminutive size, he is known for being one of the fastest players in the Premier League, possessing elite dribbling ability with the ball at his feet. Having just turned 25 years of age, Fraser also likely has at least several years at the top level left in him. Given all the links to Arsenal this season, this particular transfer seems like it may be close.

1 / 4 NEXT
