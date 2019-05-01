Arsenal v Valencia preview: UEFA Europa League match preview, where to watch and more

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 56 // 01 May 2019, 15:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Europa League semi-finals kick off on Thursday with Valencia taking on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The hosts are right in the middle of a major slump, having lost their last three matches on the trot. Unai Emery will be especially concerned with the fact that his defence has shipped 3 goals in each of their last three matches.

With Arsenal no longer favoured to secure a top-four berth in the Premier League, the Europa League represents their most realistic shot at getting into next season's Champions League.

Like their opponents, Valencia are also not in great form, having succumbed to two consecutive defeats. However, they know that Arsenal are vulnerable at the moment and will fancy their chances of getting a result.

Kickoff Information

Date: 2nd May 2019

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Emirates, London

Referee: Clément Turpin

Live Stream: SonyLiv

Advertisement

Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Arsenal: L-L-L-W-W

Valencia: L-L-W-W-W

Head to Head

Arsenal: 1 win

Valencia: 3 wins

Draw: 1 draw

Key Players

Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal v S.S.C. Napoli - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final : First Leg

The Gabon international has blown hot and cold for the Gunners so far this season. The striker, when on song, is unstoppable, having racked up 19 goals in the Premier League thus far.

The 29-year-old though has struggled of late and will need to pick up his intensity after a couple of poor showings.

Valencia

Dani Parejo

Valencia v Real Betis - Copa del Rey Semi Final: Second Leg

The top scorer for Valencia this season, Dani Parejo has had a sensational season so far. The 30-year-old will once again need to showcase another brilliant display at the Emirates if Los Che are to reach their second final of the season.