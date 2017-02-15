Arsenal vs Bayern Munich - All time combined XI

A combined XI of the greatest players to ever feature for Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

by gaurav.krishnan Opinion 15 Feb 2017, 12:58 IST

Oliver Kahn in action for Bayern Munich

Arsenal play Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 over two legs in the next three weeks and fans around the world are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the clash between the two European giants. Bayern Munich have an edge in the tie because of their strength and depth, however, stranger things have happened, and a spirited, combative Arsenal performance over the two legs, could see the Gunners go through.

With the game almost upon us, we decided to form a combined XI of Bayern and Gunners legends, who if they were still playing today (only one is), would turn the tie on its head single-handedly.

We have chosen a 4-3-1-2 formation because of the sheer quality of players to choose from.

Goalkeeper: Oliver Kahn

‘The Titan’ as the Bayern fans fondly called him, wasn’t the obvious choice for goalkeeper despite being an absolute beast between the sticks. There was a certain Sepp Maier who is a Bayern Munich and German legend, and it was a difficult choice between the two, but the sheer number of titles won by Kahn tilted in his favour.

The German was known for his dominating presence in goal and in and around the box, and made some unbelievable saves throughout his career. He was probably one of Germany and Bayern Munich’s best goalkeepers of all time. His distinguished career speaks for itself; with Kahn in goal, Bayern Munich won eight Bundesliga titles, and one Champions League trophy in 2001 – he was the man of the match in that final.

For the German national team he featured 86 times and captained the side in the 2002 FIFA World Cup, where they lost to Brazil in the final. He won the FIFA Golden Ball at that World Cup and remains the only goalkeeper to win it in FIFA World Cup history, and also finished third in the Ballon d’Or in 2001 and 2002.