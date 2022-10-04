Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th October 2022

Arsenal are set to play Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over ten-man Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. Goals from Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka sealed the deal for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Star striker Harry Kane scored the lone goal for Tottenham Hotspur, who had Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal sent off in the second half.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, beat Geir Bakke's Lillestrom 4-1 in the Eliteserien. Goals from midfielder Ulrik Saltnes, striker Runar Espejord, young midfielder Hugo Vetlesen and attacker Amahl Pellegrino secured the win for Kjetil Knutsen's Bodo/Glimt. Winger Ylldren Ibrahimaj scored the goal for Lillestrom.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Arsenal are facing Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa League.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running for Arsenal. The 25-year old has eight goal contributions in the English Premier League.

Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has enjoyed a good start to the season as well. The 30-year old has five goal contributions in the league for Arsenal.

Forward Bukayo Saka has five goal contributions in the league for Arsenal so far as well.

Attacker Amahl Pellegrino has scored 20 goals in the Eliteserien for Bodo/Glimt.

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

With Liverpool struggling, Chelsea under new management and Tottenham Hotspur looking shaky, Arsenal could very well be competing against Manchester City for the league title this season. Arsenal have gradually added suitable players to Mikel Arteta's exact style of play, and they are now reaping the awards for their patience.

They look settled and stable, and there is a positivity around the club which was missing for a long time. While few expect them to win the league, Arsenal should make a serious effort to lift the Europa League this season.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, have enjoyed some stunning results in Europe in recent seasons. Players like Jens Petter Hauge and Philip Zinckernagel have moved to top European leagues after enjoying successful stints with Bodo/Glimt, while manager Kjetil Knutsen has been linked with the likes of Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion in the past.

Arsenal will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt

Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Arsenal

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet- Yes

