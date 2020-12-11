Arsenal vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal are set to play hosts to Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Irish side Dundalk on Thursday in their final UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Goals from striker Eddie Nketiah, Egypt international Mohamed Elneny, midfielder Joe Willock and young striker Folarin Balogun sealed the win for Mikel Arteta's side.

Midfielder Jordan Flores and centre-back Sean Hoare scored the consolation goals for Dundalk.

Burnley, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Everton last Saturday in the English Premier League. An early goal from Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady for Burnley was canceled out by a strike from in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton.

Arsenal vs Burnley Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with the game ending in a goalless draw.

Despite Arsenal starting the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Gabriel Martinelli, they were unable to find the net.

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-D-L-L

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-L-D

Arsenal vs Burnley Team News

Arsenal have a few injury concerns. They will be without left-back Sead Kolasinac, young winger Reiss Nelson, Ghana international Thomas Partey and veteran Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, who are all injured. Winger Nicolas Pepe is suspended.

Injured: Reiss Nelson, David Luiz, Thomas Partey, Sead Kolasinac

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolas Pepe

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be unable to all upon the services of midfielder Jack Cork, who is out injured. There are doubts over the availability of winger Robbie Brady, Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Scottish defender Phil Bardsley and midfielder Dale Stephens.

Injured: Jack Cork

Doubtful: Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Phil Bardsley

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Burnley Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Arsenal vs Burnley Prediction

Arsenal are struggling this season, and manager Mikel Arteta is under immense pressure. They sit 15th in the league table, and recent performances do not inspire confidence. Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor form has not helped, with a lack of spark in attack a major concern.

Burnley, on the other hand, sit 18th in the league table. Having made no major investment in the summer, they will rely on Sean Dyche's ability to get them out of a problematic situation.

Arsenal, for all their struggles, should find a way past Burnley this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Burnley

