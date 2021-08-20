Arsenal vs Chelsea: 5 key player battles that could grace the London Derby | Premier League

Last season, a mix of poor decisions by an in-form Chelsea side ended with Arsenal making their first league double over their city rivals since 2003.

As Ian Wright put it:

"That's a terrible back-pass by Jorginho, saved by Kepa but tucked in by Emile Smith Rowe!"

But this time around, the Gunners will be facing a different animal.

Chelsea defied the odds to win the Champions League last season after replacing club legend Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel in the managerial position. With the Super Cup sealed last week, the next objective for Tuchel's XI will certainly be the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the quest for European football resumes again this season for Mikel Arteta and his men. But the first passage of play hasn't been very smooth for Sunday's home team. They were beaten by promoted side Brentford on opening day. A win over Chelsea would not only be a statement of intent, but also some much-needed redemption from a shocking first loss.

With that in mind, here's a look at the top five player battles that could be key in deciding whether London will turn red or blue this Super Sunday.

#1 Bukayo Saka vs Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso scored Chelsea's first goal of the Premier League season last weekend.

Due to his Euro 2020 contribution, Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka came off the bench to roaring applause from both sets of fans in the Brentford game last weekend. But having gotten a few minutes on the board, the 19-year-old is expected to start against Chelsea this weekend.

Playing in the right-wing position, he will be face-to-face with Chelsea's Marcos Alonso, who was a revelation for the Blues last weekend. The Spaniard raised the roof at Stamford Bridge as his free-kick hit the back of the Crystal Palace net to give the Champions of Europe their first goal of the season.

Naturally, with Alonso being a very advanced wing-back, there will be a huge amount of space left behind him to exploit, which Saka is expected to play into. This could turn the game on its head as this contest will surely be decided on finer margins.

The Premier League is aware of Alonso and Saka's attacking abilities as wing-backs or outright wingers. But we could be in for some defensive additions to their game this Sunday.

#2 Emile Smith Rowe vs Jorginho

Smith Rowe scored the last time these two sides met at the Emirates.

It is going to be a big year for Arsenal's new number 10 as Emile Smith Rowe attempts to replicate his goal-scoring performance against the Blues again this week. But Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be very much aware of the 21-year-old midfielder's capabilities and plan accordingly.

Smith Rowe will be neck-and-neck against a familiar foe who was a big part of the Arsenal goal last time around - Jorginho. With his mistake granting the Gunners their league double over their rivals, the Italian regista will be aching to get on the pitch and put up a masterclass.

Jorginho has had a stellar summer, winning the Champions League and then the Euros with Italy. He is known for controlling the tempo of the game, and on his day, is good enough to be considered one of the best. But Smith Rowe brings with him agility as well as quick reflexes, which could put the Chelsea midfielder in some trouble and prove pivotal in deciding this tie.

