Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Combined XI | Premier League 2019-20

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 28, 2019

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

On Sunday, the football world is set to witness another instalment of one of London’s most exciting derbies, Arsenal vs. Chelsea. Both Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard will be experiencing this game as managers for the first time ever, adding that much more excitement to the fixture.

Going into this game, the Gunners sit eight points behind 4th placed Chelsea. That’s why Arsenal will be the underdogs for the fixture as they’ve only won once in thirteen games. As for Chelsea, they were jubilant from their 2-0 win over Jose Mourinho’s men, only to be on the end of a 2-0 defeat to Southampton in mid-week. This has left many to doubt their capabilities coming into the game.

If Arsenal is to have any hope of finishing in the top four this season, they must win this game without fail. As for the Blues, they are on course for a top-four finish, but their inconsistent form has raised alarm bells for their new boss.

In this article, we list a few players from each team in a combined starting XI. (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Norwich City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

No goalkeeper has made more saves than Bernd Leno this season. The German keeper has been left completely exposed by his porous defence leaving him to face a plethora of shots. This season the 27-year-old has averaged 3.9 saves a game, having conceded 28 goals in 19 appearances. Arsenal’s first-choice keeper has been the one shining light in a team that currently sits 11th in the table.

The back four especially have been cited for their poor performances, as they’ve often left their goal unattended to. If it weren’t for the performances of the German, Arsenal would have not only conceded more but received even heftier defeats.

Full-Backs: Reece James & Emerson

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

A lot of Chelsea’s good attacking play this season has come through the flanks, notably due to their full-backs. The emergence of Reece James has been a highlight for the Blues, the youngster’s ferocious attacking play and astute defending have already made him a contender for Gareth Southgate’s next England squad.

As for Emerson, he was often left on the bench for Marcos Alonso in the Maurizio Sarri era. However, Lampard has seen the benefits of having the Brazilian in the starting XI, especially his brilliant linkup play and impressive bursts of acceleration.

