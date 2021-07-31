Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

In the first of two consecutive all-London friendlies for both teams, Chelsea visit the Emirates Stadium for their clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Gunners got the better of their city rivals in both Premier League meetings last term, so the European champions will be raring to come out on top this time around.

After two previous friendly matches, Arsenal finally secured their first win of the pre-season campaign courtesy of a 4-1 victory over Watford on Wednesday.

Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette, Kieran Tierney and Miguel Azeez were all on target as Mikel Arteta's men cruised to a convincing 4-1 win over the Hornets.

Arsenal were due to jet out to the United States for the final phase of their preparations ahead of the season but eventually opted not to due to COVID restrictions.

After this weekend's game, Sunday's hosts square up against Tottenham a week later before kicking off the new English Premier League season against Brentford on 13 August.

Chelsea maintained their 100% pre-season record following a comeback 2-1 triumph over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

Emiliano Marcondes broke the deadlock midway through the second period just before Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo both netted in a four-minute spell to turn the tie around.

Albeit against lower league opposition, it was a more than welcome victory for the Blues, who ended a three-game winless streak against their opponents.

Like Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel's men have a contest against Spurs to follow. However, they still have an impending UEFA Super Cup final against Villareal to navigate on 11 August.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Arsenal head into this game as the superior side in this fixture historically, claiming 80 wins from their 208 meetings with Chelsea.

The Blues have picked up 65 wins, while 58 games have ended in draws.

Arsenal Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Chelsea Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Arsenal vs Chelsea Team News

Arsenal

There are no injuries in the Arsenal squad heading into the game. With a host of senior players back, head coach Mikel Arteta has a relatively full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Similarly, there are no injury concerns for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. German trio Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger could feature for the Blues after their Euro exploits.

Newly signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli could be handed his debut after completing a move from Fulham.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Albert Sambi Lokonga, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile-Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marcus Bettinelli,; Malang Sarr, Lewis Baker, Andreas Christensen; Baba Rehman, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley, Davide Zappacosta; Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner

Arsenal vs Chelsea Prediction

The game promises to be a cracker as it involves two Premier League powerhouses going toe-to-toe.

However, Arsenal have so far failed to hit their stride in their pre-season fixtures and we predict Chelsea will secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea

