Arsenal vs FC Zurich Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd November 2022

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as FC Zurich lock horns with Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Arsenal vs FC Zurich Preview

FC Zurich are rooted to the bottom of both the Swiss Super League and the UEFA Europa League standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side edged Sion to an important 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the Premier League table and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in their previous Europa League game and will need to bounce back this week to top their group.

Arsenal vs FC Zurich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have an good record against FC Zurich and have won the only match that has been played by the two teams by a narrow 2-1 margin.

Arsenal have won all the seven matches that they have played against Swiss opponents on the European stage - the most games that they have played against a single nation while maintaining a perfect record.

FC Zurich have lost all their five European games away from home against English opponents and have conceded a total of 15 goals in these matches.

Arsenal have lost only one of their last 19 group-stage matches at home in European competitions and have secured victory in their last five such games.

FC Zurich have won only one of their last 17 away games in European competitions, with their previous such victory coming against AEK Larnaca in 2018.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in each of their last three home games in Europe - their longest such run since 2019.

Arsenal vs FC Zurich Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form under Mikel Arteta and remain one of the contenders to win the UEFA Europa League this season. The Gunners find themselves in a two-way race with PSV Eindhoven to top their group and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

FC Zurich can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to take something away from this fixture. Arsenal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 FC Zurich

Arsenal vs FC Zurich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Eddie Nketiah to score - Yes

