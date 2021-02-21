Arsenal vs Manchester City: 5 key battles to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend with another high-octane fixture as Arsenal take on an in-form Manchester City outfit at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have distinctly different objectives this season and will have to work hard to win this fixture.

Pep Guardiola has made Manchester City a juggernaut in recent weeks and now has a ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. The Cityzens have made light work of their difficult run of matches and have thrashed Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Everton in recent weeks.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have made progress under Mikel Arteta this season but have plenty of work to do to stand a chance in this fixture. The Gunners are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and will need to overcome their inconsistencies to trouble Manchester City this weekend.

Manchester City edged Arsenal by a 1-0 margin in the reverse fixture between the two teams last year. Both teams have made progress over the past few months and will want to win their battles on the pitch on Sunday.

#5 Kieran Tierney vs Joao Cancelo

Arsenal and Manchester City have excellent full-backs

Manchester City's well-documented pursuit of a world-class full-back finally seems to have yielded concrete results this season. Joao Cancelo has grown into one of the most impressive full-backs in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola and his versatility makes him a valuable asset to the side.

Arsenal have their own defensive leader in Kieran Tierney and the Gunners' fanbase has been thoroughly impressed with the Scotsman this season. Tierney has played a pivotal role in Arsenal's defensive renaissance under Mikel Arteta and has a point to prove in this match.

Joao Cancelo is likely to play on the right flank in this fixture and will have to be wary of Arsenal's dangerous counter-attacks on Sunday. The Portuguese defender also adds an element of solidity to Manchester City's defensive line and will be tasked with tracking Kieran Tierney's wide runs on the flank.

#4 Bukayo Saka vs Oleksandr Zinchenko

Bukayo Saka has been excellent this season

Bukayo Saka has been an absolute revelation for Arsenal this season. The young English prodigy has proved his mettle in the Premier League and can play in a multitude of positions on the pitch.

Saka has shown tremendous improvement under Mikel Arteta over the course of this season and his uncanny ability to pitch in with goals and assists at crucial moments and has won several points for the Gunners in recent weeks. A home game against Manchester City will present Arsenal with a stern challenge and Bukayo Saka will have another chance to step up to the plate against one of the best Premier League's best teams.

10+ - Since the start of last season, Bukayo Saka (19y 166d) is the youngest Premier League player to have reached double figures for goals (10) and assists (16) across all competitions. Hope. pic.twitter.com/cQMN2bOKvx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2021

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of Manchester City's most understated stars at the moment and will have to be at his reliable best against Arsenal and Bukayo Saka. The Ukrainian talent has overcome fierce competition to secure his place in Pep Guardiola's team this season and has a statement to make this weekend.

