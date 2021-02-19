Barcelona vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they host newly-promoted Cadiz at the Camp Nou in an important match on Sunday. Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Cadiz have punched above their weight in La Liga this season and find themselves in 15th place in the league table. The away side was thrashed by Athletic Bilbao by a 4-0 margin last weekend and will have to be at its best against the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have shown tremendous improvement in La Liga but were stunned by a Paris Saint-Germain masterclass earlier this week. The Blaugrana are nine points off the top of the table and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

Barcelona vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good record against Cadiz and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Cadiz have managed one victory against the Blaugrana and can trouble their opponents in this match.

The reverse fixture between the two teams in La Liga took place last year and ended in a stunning 2-1 victory for Cadiz. Barcelona paid the price for series of defensive lapses on the day and will be wary of an upset this weekend.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-D

Barcelona vs Cadiz Team News

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has been Barcelona's best defender this season but might not be able to recover in time for this game. Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, and Sergi Roberto are recuperating from long-term injuries and will also have to sit out of this fixture.

With Martin Braithwaite currently injured, Antoine Griezmann is likely to keep his place in the team. Riqui Puig and Miralem Pjanic were benched against Paris Saint-Germain and might make their way to the starting eleven against Cadiz.

Injured: Philippe Coutinho, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Martin Braithwaite

Doubtful: Ronald Araujo

Suspended: None

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Augusto Fernandez, Carlos Akapo, Jens Jonsson, and Luismi Quezada are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Marcos Mauro served his suspension against Athletic Bilbao and is available for selection against Barcelona.

Injured: Augusto Fernandez, Carlos Akapo, Jens Jonsson, Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Jose Mari, Alex Fernandez

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Oscar Mingueza, Sergino Dest; Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Riqui Puig; Francisco Trincao, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Marcos Mauro, Iza; Alberto Perea, Fali, Jon Ander, Salvi Sanchez; Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Barcelona vs Cadiz Prediction

Barcelona have been far too inconsistent for their own liking this season and have a massive point to prove going into this game. The likes of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann were ineffective against Paris Saint-Germain and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Cadiz have troubled Barcelona in the past but their startling slump in recent weeks has made a viable relegation candidate as the teams approach the business end of the season. Barcelona have better players in their ranks and are the favourites going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz

