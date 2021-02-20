Arsenal vs Manchester City: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will host Manchester City in the 2020-21 Premier League on Sunday, a game the Gunners will want to win to avenge their defeat in the reverse fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s side dominated the game at the Etihad but could only win 1-0. Manchester City, who are on a 17-game winning streak, will be hard to stop.

Despite being in tenth place in the league table, Arsenal have some quality players in their ranks and can trouble the runaway leaders.

On that note, let’s take a look at five players from either side to watch out for when Arsenal and Manchester City lock horns on Sunday:

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne

The Manchester City talisman is back and will be itching to make up for lost time.

Kevin De Bruyne’s presence on the pitch will only add more control and precision to Manchester City, something they may not have missed much in recent weeks, though.

Manchester City already have a ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. With that massive buffer, there will be less pressure on De Bruyne to deliver instantly.

Early on in the season, Manchester City were heavily reliant on De Bruyne's creativity in the final third. But considering how well they have done as a unit, the Belgian will have a bit more freedom to perform against Arsenal.

Manchester City are likely to see a lot of the ball against Arsenal, who could sit deep and play on the break. So De Bruyne’s ability to find a pass could be key.

100 - Kevin De Bruyne has now assisted 100 goals in all competitions for Manchester City, 31 more than any other Premier League player since making his debut for the club. Royalty. pic.twitter.com/QAs70G77oz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 17, 2021

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka once again rescued Arsenal during their Europa League clash against Benfica on Thursday. He was one of the best Arsenal players on the pitch.

Manchester City’s rigid defence could be put to the test against Arsenal’s pace on the break. Saka, in particular, could trouble the league leaders with his driving runs and ability to skip past players.

Saka has been used by Arsenal on both flanks, but he has done more damage from the right. As an inverted winger, he can cut inside to find a reverse pass for an overlapping Hector Bellerin or thread a final ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

10+ - Since the start of last season, Bukayo Saka (19y 166d) is the youngest Premier League player to have reached double figures for goals (10) and assists (16) across all competitions. Hope. pic.twitter.com/cQMN2bOKvx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2021

The winger is behind Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang in the top goal-scorers list for Arsenal this season. So Manchester City can ill-afford to take Saka lightly on Sunday.