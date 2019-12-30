Arsenal vs. Manchester United: 5 of their best Premier League encounters

Scott Newman

Dec 30, 2019

Rivals Manchester United and Arsenal have had some heated encounters over the years

Arsenal play host to Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on New Year’s Day and while the stakes aren’t as high as in previous encounters – United currently sit in 5th place in the Premier League, miles away from title contention, while Arsenal are even lower in 12th – this clash will still draw eyeballs due to its sheer history.

Simply put, the rivalry between the Gunners and the Red Devils arguably defined the Premier League for its first two decades, with Arsene Wenger’s side stepping up to become Sir Alex Ferguson’s main challengers after their early period of dominance.

Only time will tell whether this upcoming game will live up to the hype – but if it comes close to the following 5 classics, it’ll be brilliant. Here are 5 of the best Premier League encounters between Arsenal and Manchester United.

#1 Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal – March 14th 1998

Marc Overmars scored the key goal for Arsenal in their 1998 victory over United

Reigning champions Manchester United looked set to walk to a third successive Premier League title when they led the table at the end of 1997, but by mid-March 1998, a combination of some sticky results for the Red Devils – including losses to Coventry, Southampton and Leicester – and a tremendous run by Arsenal meant that everything appeared to be on the line when the Gunners visited Old Trafford with 11 games to go.

In the end, Arsenal – in their first full season under Arsene Wenger – came out on top in a tight game thanks to a single goal from flying Dutch winger Marc Overmars.

For the most part, the Gunners left Alex Ferguson’s side chasing shadows, with Martin Keown and Tony Adams standing firm in the centre of defence while Overmars, Dennis Bergkamp and Nicolas Anelka caused United’s back-line all kinds of problems.

With 11 minutes remaining, Overmars settled the game; the Dutchman showed phenomenal pace to latch onto a flick from Anelka before slotting the ball past Peter Schmeichel.

The victory left Arsenal just 6 points behind United but with 3 games in hand – and in the end, they made the most of them, going on a run of another 8 straight wins following this one to sew up the title with 2 matches to go.

