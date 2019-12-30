Arsenal vs Manchester United: 5 Players to look out for | Premier League 2019-20

Jong Ching Yee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Arteta will be hoping that his side can bounce back from the defeat to Chelsea

After Arsenal's defeat to Chelsea at home last night, the Emirates Stadium will next host the clash between the Gunners and Manchester United on New Year's Day. The Red Devils have climbed their way back into contention for a spot in the top four with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leading his team to three victories in the last five games.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is yet to win a game since taking charge of Arsenal, and this leaves the north London club just six points above the relegation zone. The odds are against the home team, who might fall to their second straight defeat in the upcoming match and soon find themselves falling further down the table standings.

On that note, here are five players who have the potential to be game-changers in the fixture.

#5 Paul Pogba

Pogba is expected to be back to face Arsenal

In Solskjaer's recent press conference, he hinted that Paul Pogba will return to the squad after missing out on Manchester United's victory over Burnley on Saturday. The Frenchman has just made a comeback after missing close to three months of action due to an ankle injury.

Previously, Pogba had appeared as a substitute in the matches against Watford and Newcastle United where he played 26 and 45 minutes respectively. The last time he played the full 90 minutes in the Premier League was in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford.

If the 26-year-old starts in this upcoming fixture, he will surely be a man to watch. After all, Solskjaer has hailed him as the best midfielder in the world. Pogba is extremely good with his through balls and is an accurate finisher in the final third. His expected return to the starting line-up will be extremely beneficial for Solskajer's team.

