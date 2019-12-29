Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: 3 reasons why Arsenal lost | Premier League 2019-20

Jong Ching Yee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 29, 2019

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores a cheeky header for a 1-0 lead

London derbies never fail to excite fans. As soon as the kick-off whistle was blown, Arsenal sprung right into the action. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock when he scored a header from close range. Although Chelsea pushed hard for an equaliser in the first half, the Gunners stood strong and for the first time in nine matches, they led at half-time. At that moment, many were expecting Mikel Arteta to help himself to the three points in his first game in charge at the Emirates.

After the restart, the visitors emerged stronger. Frank Lampard's substitutions paid off when Chelsea finally overcame Arsenal's defence as Jorginho scored the equaliser in the 83rd minute. To pile even more misery on the Gunners, Tammy Abraham scored the second goal for his side and sealed the result of the fixture. Arsenal's final match of the decade has ended in a defeat and Arteta will have lots of work to do. Here are three reasons why Arsenal lost the London derby.

#3 Disastrous final 10 minutes from Arsenal

Arsenal v Chelsea - The London Derby 2019-20

The Gunners enjoyed a brilliant start against the Blues. In the first 45 minutes, they ran after every loose ball, emerged victorious from almost every challenge and wasted no time in getting the ball forward. Their efforts paid off 13 minutes into the game when Aubameyang headed in opportunistically from a corner.

However, Chelsea were simply second to none in the final 10 minutes of the match. Bernd Leno was at fault for missing a routine punch of the ball and allowing Jorginho to tap in within the six-yard box. After conceding, nothing went right for the home team. They fell prey to a counterattack from the Blues and gave Abraham the chance to score the winner. After hanging on to their lead for 70 minutes, the final few minutes of the game were absolutely disastrous for the North London side.

