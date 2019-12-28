Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur: Who will be Kings of London when the season ends?

Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019

Chelsea, Tottenham or Arsenal? Which London side will finish above the rest once this season is over?

Chelsea have bested their London rivals in two of the last three Premier League seasons but for a variety of reasons, none of the trio harbour title ambitions right now. So which side will be crowned the Kings of London in 2020?

Southampton's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge means Chelsea lost successive home games for the first time since 2011 on Thursday afternoon, though Frank Lampard's men remain top of the London sides and in the final Champions League spot ahead of matchday 20.

Tottenham's 2-1 win over Brighton means the gap is just three points between those two, having lost 2-0 to the Blues in their game before Christmas on December 22. Arsenal meanwhile, are lagging five points behind sixth-placed Spurs in 11th and have a must-win home derby fixture against Chelsea this Sunday as they look to end the decade on a high.

Both them and Tottenham have undergone recent managerial changes: Jose Mourinho watched on helplessly as one of his former players delivered a tactical masterclass to reign victorious, while Mikel Arteta was announced last Friday as the Gunners' new head coach after Unai Emery's underwhelming stint in charge was finally ended last month.

After 19 games this season, Chelsea have 32 points and currently hold the league's final Champions League berth - two points ahead of Wolves and a further point between them, Spurs (6th, better goal difference) and surprise package Sheffield United (7th). Since Lampard's final London derby appearance against Arsenal, the Gunners have only won five of 17 competitive meetings against Chelsea. He'll be hoping that poor run continues at the Emirates in Sunday's televised 2 pm kick-off.

Lampard's last London derby against Arsenal was this time six years ago, during a 0-0 draw at the Emirates

Just six months after reaching their first Champions League Final, Tottenham have been largely disappointing. It's largely why Mauricio Pochettino was abruptly sacked and swiftly replaced by Mourinho in November - winning just 5 of 17 matches (all comps).

Spurs have won one more in eight fewer matches under Mourinho (6 in 9) and currently find themselves with 29 PL points to accompany a run of winnable fixtures between now and February 2, where they host the defending champions Manchester City.

As for Arsenal, the less said about them the better. Emery and his underachievers broke a number of unwanted records before his eventual dismissal on November 29. Their 3-1 away win vs. West Ham on December 9 snapped a nine-match winless streak and although Freddie Ljungberg tried steadying them, they didn't improve under the Swede.

Heading into the New Year, Arteta has taken the reins - he made 150 appearances in five years for them before retiring in 2016, where he's since flourished as a key part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff at City. He watched them keep their first clean sheet since October 6 during a goalless draw against Everton this past weekend, and there's plenty of work to be done having rescued a second-half point away at Bournemouth on Thursday.

Without further ado, let's look at the teams in more detail:

