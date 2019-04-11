×
Arsenal vs Napoli Preview: UEFA Europa League Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Preview
15   //    11 Apr 2019, 15:47 IST

Mesut Ozil and Zuniga in battle when these sides met last time
Mesut Ozil and Zuniga in battle when these sides met last time

In what promises to be an exciting encounter, Napoli will travel to London to take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The Gunners were narrowly defeated by Everton in the Premier League during the weekend, whereas Napoli drew against Genoa in front of their home crowd in Naples.

The London outfit have an impeccable record in front of their fans, winning four and drawing one in the Europa League this campaign. Carlo Ancelotti will be wary about their opponents' form at their home turf as the Italian outfit hope to nick an away goal or two to put the pressure on Unai Emery, going into the second leg.

Skipper Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka have trained with the rest of the squad on Wednesday and are being assessed ahead of the huge clash. The visitors will be without their key center-back Raul Albiol and the youngster Amadou Diawara for their trip to London.

When these two sides locked horns at the Emirates Stadium in 2013, the Gunners beat them 2-0 in the Champions League Group stages.


Kickoff Information

Date: 12th April 2019, 11th April 2019 (Indian Subcontinent)

Time: 20:00 (local time), 00:30 (IST)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

TV Coverage: Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Form Guide

Last five fixtures, in all competitions

Arsenal: W-W-W-W-L

Napoli: L-W-W-W-D


Head-To-Head

Arsenal wins: 1 win

Napoli wins: 1 win

Draws: 0 draws


Key Players

Arsenal: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has scored 21 goals in all competitions this campaign, including four in the Europa League. The Gabon international has been the main man for the Gunners in front of goal.

Aubameyang will have a monumental task against one of the best defenders in the world, Kalidou Koulibaly. The 29-year-old is clinical in front of goal, and he needs to maintain that finesse to help out the Gunners in the first leg.

Napoli: Arkadiusz Milik

Arkadiusz Milik
Arkadiusz Milik

Arkadiusz Milik is the top scorer for the side from Naples this season and he would want to continue his proficiency in front of goal. The striker gets the nod above defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Allan because of the importance of away goals.

The Gunners defence is the worst in the Premier League top six and it can be easily breached. Coupled with their defensive woes, their away form causes concern.


Sudarshan Venkatesan
ANALYST
Avid football follower, writer, LFC Supporter, Chennaiyin FC Assistant Media Manager.
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
Tomorrow ARS NAP 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Napoli
Tomorrow VIL VAL 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Valencia
Tomorrow BEN EIN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow SLA CHE 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
19 Apr NAP ARS 12:30 AM Napoli vs Arsenal
19 Apr VAL VIL 12:30 AM Valencia vs Villarreal
19 Apr EIN BEN 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica
19 Apr CHE SLA 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Slavia Praha
All Fixtures →
