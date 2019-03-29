×
Arsenal vs Newcastle Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Preview
115   //    29 Mar 2019, 12:10 IST

Arsenal would hope to continue their winning momentum
Arsenal would hope to continue their winning momentum

After a two-week hiatus, Premier League football returns at the weekend with all the top teams in action.

Arsenal are slated to go toe to toe with Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night with the former hoping to consolidate the fourth spot.

The Gunners come into the game on the back of two favorable results as Unai Emery’s charges got the better of Manchester United in their last league encounter. Additionally, Arsenal also overturned a two-goal deficit in the Europa League before the international break kicked in.

Newcastle, on the other hand, arrive in North London having won, drawn and lost a game apiece in their last three encounters. However, Rafa Benitez would be hoping for his troops to avenge the Magpies’ early season loss to the Gunners at St. James’ Park. 

Arsenal will play Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal will play Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium

Kick-off Information

Date: 1st April 2019.

Timing: 20:00 (Local Time), 00:30 on the 2nd of April (IST)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London.

Referee: Anthony Taylor.

Form Guide

Last five competitive fixtures (most recent first)

Arsenal: W-W-L-D-W

Newcastle: D-W-L-W-W

Head to Head:

The meeting at the Emirates would be the 182nd time Arsenal would lock horns with Newcastle.

Arsenal: 76 wins

Newcastle: 67 wins

Draw: 38 draws

Key Players

Arsenal:

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has rediscovered his scoring touch
Aubameyang has rediscovered his scoring touch

The Gabonese has been in scintillating form for the Gunners in his first full season in England. Having joined Arsenal in January 2018, the forward has been an instant hit with the Emirates faithful due to his effervescent personality and goal-scoring attributes.

In 29 league games this season, Aubameyang has made the net bulge on 17 occasions while also providing 4 assists. His tally of seventeen goals has kept him in the running for the Premier League Golden Boot with him trailing leader, Sergio Aguero by just a solitary goal.

Moreover, the Gabonese has rediscovered his early season scoring touch recently as he scored a goal in the Gunners’ last Premier League game in addition to the brace he notched up against Rennes in the Europa League.

Newcastle United:

Miguel Almiron

Almiron has been superb since arriving at Newcastle
Almiron has been superb since arriving at Newcastle

Miguel Almiron arrived at Newcastle in the winter transfer window for a club record fee. Unsurprisingly, a lot was expected of the Paraguayan. But so far, he has lived up to his hype.

Though the attacking midfielder hasn’t made the net bulge yet in the Premier League, his introduction has added a spark to the Magpies’ attack. The Paraguayan’s propensity to carry the ball has been invaluable while his ability to play incisive passes has helped Salomon Rondon, in particular.

In the league, Almiron has averaged 1.8 key passes per game. Thus, highlighting that a lot of Newcastle’s play goes through the midfielder.

The Emirates hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Magpies. Yet, if they are to achieve something substantial this time around, one gets the feeling that Almiron would have to play a crucial role.  

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
