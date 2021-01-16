Arsenal vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal are set to play host to Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Monday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium.

A drab encounter saw the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) unable to find the net.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Tuesday at Bramall Lane.

A second-half penalty from veteran striker Billy Sharp secured the first win of the season in the league for the Blades.

Newcastle United had Scottish winger Ryan Fraser sent off, with manager Steve Bruce under some pressure now.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Arsenal hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost two and drawn four.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other just a week ago in the third round of the FA Cup. Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0, courtesy of goals from young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: D-W-W-W-L

Newcastle United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-D-L-D

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be unable to call upon the services of Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of young Brazilian attacker Gabriel Martinelli and Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari.

Injured: Kieran Tierney

Doubtful: Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari

Suspended: None

Newcastle United

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will be without former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who is suspended.

There are doubts over the availability of winger Allan Saint-Maximin, Welsh defender Paul Dummett, and centre-back Jamaal Lascelles. England international Jonjo Shelvey and young left-back Jamal Lewis are also in doubt.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis

Suspended: Ryan Fraser

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Karl Darlow, Matt Ritchie, Federico Fernandez, Fabian Schar, Ciaran Clark, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Joelinton, Callum Wilson

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Prediction

There were genuine fears that Arsenal would be involved in a relegation battle given some of their performances earlier this season. However, the Gunners have managed to quell those doubts. They are currently 11th in the league table, and the addition of Emile Smith Rowe to their midfield has proven to be crucial.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, suffered a disappointing loss against Sheffield United, and questions continue to hound manager Steve Bruce. The Magpies are 15th in the table, but a few more poor results would see them drop straight down to the relegation spots.

Arsenal seem to have found form at the right time, much to the relief of manager Mikel Arteta. They should be able to beat Newcastle United.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United

Also Read: 5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes