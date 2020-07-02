Arsenal vs Norwich | 5 Hits and Flops as Gunners canter to victory

A look at the 5 hits and flops in Arsenal's win over Norwich City in a 2019-20 Premier League game.

Arsenal beat relegation-threatened Norwich City 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal FC v Norwich City - Premier League

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal comfortably beat Daniel Farke's Norwich City 4-0 in a Premier League game today. Arsenal were clearly the better side despite the Canaries testing Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez every now and then.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his 50th Premier League, capitalising on a mistake by Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul. Arsenal dominated possession, with midfielder Dani Ceballos, in particular, having a good game.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka scored the second goal for Arsenal off a fluid move that ended with the Swiss drilling a low shot past Krul into the bottom corner.

Norwich's chances in the first half were few and far between, with a searing 30-yard shot from centre-back Ben Godfrey hitting the post. Kenny McLean's free-kick brought out an acrobatic save from Martinez, but Norwich were subdued for much of the first half.

The Canaries began the second half brightly, with more fluidity and penetration in attack. A controversial situation occurred when Sead Kolasinac appeared to trip Norwich's Todd Cantwell in the box, only for VAR to confirm that it was not a penalty.

Aubameyang doubled his tally when substitute Josip Drmic passed the ball straight to the Gabonese striker. Aubameyang coolly put the ball past Krul for Arsenal's third goal of the evening.

Debutant Cedric Soares scored his first goal for the club, a sharp left-footed shot from 20 yards that took a deflection as it went in. The Portuguese joined the club in January from Southampton, but injuries delayed his debut for the club.

Norwich were mainly restricted to long shots, with Martinez producing some good saves. However, despite some good moments, the Canaries did not really disturb the Argentine that much.

On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and misses in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Norwich City.

#1 HIT- Dani Ceballos (Arsenal)

Dani Ceballos in action for Arsenal against Norwich City.

Much has been made of Dani Ceballos' future at Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder is on loan from Real Madrid and is expected to depart at the end of the season.

His influence and talent was extremely visible in the game against Norwich City, though. Dropping deep, dictating play and making some good cross-field passes, Ceballos ran the engine room for Arsenal against Norwich.

Capable of operating in attacking midfield as well as more centrally, the former Real Betis midfielder was in top form today.

Dani Ceballos for Arsenal in the first half vs. Norwich:



❍ 100% aerial duels won

❍ Most total duels (10)

❍ Most recoveries (5)

❍ Most interceptions (3)

❍ Most fouls won (3)



A busy opening 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/qgM0vnfncl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 1, 2020

Arsenal might have a tough job replacing the 23-year-old once he leaves, with Valencia touted as the club interested in him.

#2 FLOP- Tim Krul (Norwich City)

Tim Krul made a horrible mistake against Arsenal.

Tim Krul had a decent outing in goal before one moment of madness. The Dutch international saved some decent headers from Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang and Alexandre Lacazette during the initial exchanges in the match.

However, instead of clearing the ball in the 33rd minute, Krul waited for a tad too long. Aubameyang closed in rapidly, nicked the ball off the 32-year-old and slotted it into an empty net for the first goal of the match.

While Norwich's defending was nothing to write home about, Krul's mistake only compounded their misery.

#3 HIT- Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Kieran Tierney had a good game for Arsenal.

The reputation of Kieran Tierney, already a fan favourite at Arsenal, continues to grow every game. The Scot was once again a solid performer at left-back, combining well with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left-hand side of the field.

The 23-year-old, who has had injury issues since joining from Celtic last season, seems to be growing in confidence with every game. Tierney produced some good crosses and also played a role in Granit Xhaka's goal. He overlapped well when Aubameyang cut inside, providing width when needed.

No wonder Arsenal fans regard Tierney, a smart player with lots of potential, as a future Arsenal captain.

#4 FLOP- Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal)

Alexandre Lacazette could have been more clinical for Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette's drop in form has been astonishing to watch. The French forward, who looked destined to have a good career in Arsenal, now looks likely to leave the club in the summer.

His performance against Norwich City did not help his cause. Leading the line for the Gunners, he had some good moments off-the-ball, producing some good linkup play.

The 29-year-old missed some good chances in both halves, though. In the second half, a good pass from Aubameyang to the striker in the box could have resulted in a decent goal-scoring opportunity. However, a poor first touch from Lacazette ensured that a goal was not to be. The Frenchman was not sharp, producing a lethargic performance in front of goal.

Much more is expected from the £ 46.5 million forward. With Aubameyang being used out wide to accommodate him, Lacazette will not get many chances like this again.

#5 HIT - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace to become the quickest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the undoubted talisman of this Arsenal team. The Arsenal captain was at his usual best today, cutting in from the left and troubling the Norwich defence with his pace and quality.

The Gabonese scored two goals today, both of them classic centre-forward goals. The first one was the result of his hard work, hurrying goalkeeper Tim Krul and forcing him to make a mistake. The second one was once again Aubameyang capitalising on a Norwich player's fault, with Drmic's pass finding him in an ideal position.

With juts a year left in his contract, it is essential that Arsenal offer him a new deal and keep him at the club.