×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Twitter reacts as EPL giants Arsenal announce contract extension for controversial defender

  • EPL side Arsenal announced that four players including David Luiz, have extended their stay with the club
  • Arsenal fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger towards the club
Abhinav Anand
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 24 Jun 2020, 14:41 IST
Arsenal
Arsenal's decision to extend David Luiz's contract hasn't gone down well with the fans

EPL side Arsenal have announced that four players will extend their stay with the club. Centre-back David Luiz has penned a new one-year deal, while defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, on loan from Flamengo and Southampton respectively, have signed long-term deals with the club. Arsenal have also announced that midfielder Dani Ceballos, on loan from Real Madrid, will extend his loan deal till the end of the season.

It was expected that the Brazilian Luiz would be released by the club after a horror show against Manchester City, in which he committed an error leading to a goal, gave away a penalty and was subsequently sent-off. Mari suffered a long-term injury in the same match and is expected to be out for four months. Cedric is out with an injury as well.

Many Arsenal fans took to social media to express their disappointment over this news. With Mari and Luiz signing new deals, it is expected that the club's interest in RB Leipzig's highly-rated centre-back Dayot Upamecano will dwindle. Luiz's contract extension was seen as the most controversial one, with the Brazilian's eccentric style of defending not gaining many fans in North London.

While fans were satisfied with the Ceballos loan extension, there was disgruntlement over the new Cedric deal as well. The 28-year old Portuguese right-back joined Arsenal on loan from Southampton in January, but is yet to make a single appearance for the club. While Arsenal did not have to pay a fee to Southampton as his contract was expiring, there is an opinion that there were better options out there.

Pablo Mari is yet to shine in Arsenal colours as well. Having joined in January on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo, the Spaniard made 3 appearances for the Gunners before his unfortunate injury. However, the 26-year old is regarded as someone who can make the jump to a better league without much difficulty.

Football twitter reacts to the Arsenal's new deals

Advertisement

Also Read: Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as Gunners suffer embarrassing defeat | Premier League 2019-20

Also Read: EPL superstar set to miss rest of the season with a knee injury

Published 24 Jun 2020, 14:40 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal David Luiz Daniel Ceballos Arsenal Transfer News Premier League Teams 2019/20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 31
FT LEI BRI
0 - 0
 Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
FT TOT WES
2 - 0
 Tottenham vs West Ham
Today MAN SHE 10:30 PM Manchester United vs Sheffield United
Today NEW AST 10:30 PM Newcastle vs Aston Villa
Today NOR EVE 10:30 PM Norwich vs Everton
Today WOL AFC 10:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow LIV CRY 12:45 AM Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow BUR WAT 10:30 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow SOU ARS 10:30 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
26 Jun CHE MAN 12:45 AM Chelsea vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी