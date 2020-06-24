Twitter reacts as EPL giants Arsenal announce contract extension for controversial defender

EPL side Arsenal announced that four players including David Luiz, have extended their stay with the club

Arsenal fans took to social media to express their disappointment and anger towards the club

Arsenal's decision to extend David Luiz's contract hasn't gone down well with the fans

EPL side Arsenal have announced that four players will extend their stay with the club. Centre-back David Luiz has penned a new one-year deal, while defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares, on loan from Flamengo and Southampton respectively, have signed long-term deals with the club. Arsenal have also announced that midfielder Dani Ceballos, on loan from Real Madrid, will extend his loan deal till the end of the season.

It was expected that the Brazilian Luiz would be released by the club after a horror show against Manchester City, in which he committed an error leading to a goal, gave away a penalty and was subsequently sent-off. Mari suffered a long-term injury in the same match and is expected to be out for four months. Cedric is out with an injury as well.

Many Arsenal fans took to social media to express their disappointment over this news. With Mari and Luiz signing new deals, it is expected that the club's interest in RB Leipzig's highly-rated centre-back Dayot Upamecano will dwindle. Luiz's contract extension was seen as the most controversial one, with the Brazilian's eccentric style of defending not gaining many fans in North London.

While fans were satisfied with the Ceballos loan extension, there was disgruntlement over the new Cedric deal as well. The 28-year old Portuguese right-back joined Arsenal on loan from Southampton in January, but is yet to make a single appearance for the club. While Arsenal did not have to pay a fee to Southampton as his contract was expiring, there is an opinion that there were better options out there.

Pablo Mari is yet to shine in Arsenal colours as well. Having joined in January on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo, the Spaniard made 3 appearances for the Gunners before his unfortunate injury. However, the 26-year old is regarded as someone who can make the jump to a better league without much difficulty.

Football twitter reacts to the Arsenal's new deals

It's official:



• Arsenal hand David Luiz a one-year contract extension



• Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares sign long-term deals



• Dani Ceballos loan extended until the end of the season pic.twitter.com/4OiPp00iEh — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2020

Got to love Arsenal's commitment to entertainment. https://t.co/itHT5DmiYz — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) June 24, 2020

United cause me genuine pain at times but god knows how I’d cope with being an Arsenal fan. It’s cruel what that club does to the fans 😔 https://t.co/ZtnGKa1KdR — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) June 24, 2020

Arsenal fans after hearing David Luiz is signing a new contract pic.twitter.com/gFCJugwwM0 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 23, 2020

Everything about Arsenal currently is depressing. How do you award a 29 year old Southampton flop a 4 year contract and then call it rebuilding? David Luiz gives a 0/10 performance and his reward is a contract extension? Goodness me. — WelBeast (@WelBeast) June 24, 2020

I'm starting to be a little bit worried about William Saliba.



He's a great talent but even prime Franz Beckenbauer wouldn't be able to help Arsenal with their weird policy. https://t.co/KSZX1pCOy0 — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 24, 2020

🗣️ "My day is ruined and I woke up no more than 30 minutes ago."

🗣️ "Championship here we come."

🗣️ "The banter club continues."



Four players have signed new deals at Arsenal and fans are fuming! ✍️https://t.co/aPzXTQKdRV — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 24, 2020

I just feel sad for Arsenal fans.

No banter.

Just sad.

I can totally relate with the feeling of downfall as my club is going through the same.

But Arsenal board is like, what United can do,we can do better. pic.twitter.com/XApUF13KMY — Prashant Tiwari (@fpl_prashant) June 24, 2020

