EPL superstar set to miss rest of the season with a knee injury

EPL striker likely to miss the rest of the season, admits manager

EPL and Manchester City striker suffered a knee injury against Burnley; operation likely

Striker Sergio Aguero

EPL star and Manchester City's veteran striker Sergio Aguero might miss the rest of the EPL season due to a knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola has admitted.

Aguero, who started the game against Burnley yesterday, limped out just before half-time and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Sergio Aguero suffered an injury in an EPL game against Burnley

EPL striker to have surgery

Aguero's father, Leonel del Castillo, confirmed that it was a knee injury.

"I spoke to him a little while ago. It is a knee injury, which has been hurting throughout the week."

He went on to confirm that surgery was imminent.

"Tomorrow he will have tests and see the severity of the injury. I estimate that on Thursday or Friday he will have a surgery in Barcelona."

The Argentine striker is regarded as one of the best strikers to have played in the EPL. A Manchester City club legend, Aguero joined the club in 2011 from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £35 million. Ever since then he has been instrumental in the club's successes over the years. Perhaps most famously, he scored the winning goal on the final day of the season against Queens Park Rangers to ensure that Manchester City won their first ever EPL title.

Advertisement

Reminder that Sergio Aguero has 6 more G+A this season than prime Harry Kane despite playing 300 minutes less. He also has more than Aubameyang who’s played 900 minutes more.



King of the Premier League🇦🇷🐐 pic.twitter.com/PD0maoDQTB — Ben (@CitysEra) June 6, 2020

Since joining in 2011, the 32-year old Aguero has played 370 games in all competitions for the EPL giants. He has scored a whopping 254 goals and provided 73 assist during that time.

This season, Guardiola has preferred Aguero to lead the line over youngster Gabriel Jesus. In 32 appearances in all competitions, Aguero has scored 23 times and provided 3 assists.

Also Read: EPL star opens up about his move to Manchester City, calls it "an amazing feeling"

Over the past couple of weeks, reports have suggested that Italian side Napoli have initiated contact with the Argentine's camp. While that may not be true, Aguero has also been linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain in the past.

Sergio Aguero will be operated on by Dr Ramon Cugat, and will spend six days in Barcelona.



[@scagliola_lucas] pic.twitter.com/Nnutdoo6fn — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) June 23, 2020

The striker, who began his career in Argentina with Independiente, will be a major loss for Guardiola's men if he indeed is out for the rest of the season. It has been evident that Aguero is the Spaniard manager's preferred no.9, and it will be interesting to see how Jesus is used for the rest of the season.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to replace Aguero

The EPL giants won the game against Burnley comfortably, despite the Aguero setback. Two goals each from youngster Phil Foden and winger Riyad Mahrez, as well as a goal from veteran midfielder David Silva, ensured that City got the three points. While catching Liverpool in the EPL points table might be a tough ask, City would still like to provide some semblance of competition.

Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City board must have already started planning for next season. With Silva having already announced his departure at the end of the season, and with the likes of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi linked with moves away from the club, City would like to get some new players in during the summer transfer window. Leroy Sane's potential departure to Bayern Munich might mean a forward might very well be on the shopping list.

With the possibility of no Champions League football next season, the EPL giants have to plan well, if they are to take the league title away from Liverpool next season.

Also Read: 'Nonchalant' EPL star was 'not wanted' for £12m before completing world-record transfer