EPL star opens up about his move to Manchester City, calls it "an amazing feeling"

EPL star midfielder spoke about his excitement when Manchester City approached him.

Bernardo, a Portugal international, also spoke about his love for the English people.

EPL star Bernardo Silva

EPL and Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is regarded as one of the best players in the league right now.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the Portuguese talked about Manchester City's initial interest, his favourite thing about living in England and many other topics.

Bernardo Silva in action for Manchester City

"I've been lucky to play for a team like Manchester City," EPL midfielder admits

Bernardo Silva joined Manchester City after winning the French league with AS Monaco. The EPL giants paid a fee of £43.5 million for his services. The 25-year old admitted that he was elated when he found out that Manchester City were interested in him.

Silva's performances for Monaco piqued the EPL giants interest

"An amazing feeling. When we played City [with Monaco], the atmosphere was amazing. After the game, I was talking to my teammates saying, 'the atmosphere is really good. I'd like to play there.' At the end of the season when they contacted me and said they wanted to buy me, it was a pleasure to join the club."

The EPL star also said that he considered himself lucky to be playing for Manchester City. He commented;

"I've been lucky to play for a team like Manchester City. It's a pleasure to be here and with such amazing players and staff and be able to win so many trophies."

Silva spoke passionately about the English people.

"They are so fun and always in a good mood. It's not easy to find a vibe like the one in Manchester. You have a beer with someone you don't know in the pub next to you..."

The midfielder also spoke about his move to England to play in the EPL.

"It was easier that I thought it would be. Apart from the weather, everything was easy here in Manchester. The way people in Manchester welcomed me was amazing."

Silva has been one of the best midfielders in the EPL for the past couple of seasons. The Portuguese, who can also play as a winger, was awarded Manchester City's Player of the Season in 2019 and was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

Bernardo Silva 18/19. Definition of underrated.



Won the Premier League

Won the FA Cup

Won the League Cup

Won the Community Shield

Won the Nations League

Won Man City player of the year

Won Nations League MVP



Balon D'Or should have been his. pic.twitter.com/9OINeLznjn — 🅱️ (@ThatchersElbow) June 8, 2020

Since joining Manchester City, Silva has been everpresent for them in the EPL. He has made 95 appearances for the club in the league, scoring 18 times and assisting 18 goals.

Over the past couple of months, however, Silva has been linked with a move away from the EPL. Real Madrid and Barcelona have often been linked with a move. The diminutive Portuguese, for his part, has often said that he would be happy to sign a new contract with Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva drops Barcelona transfer hint as Man City hit with banhttps://t.co/ca9w0JQ5Ys pic.twitter.com/de3ah4BnDn — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 25, 2020

With the EPL back this week, Manchester City lie a distant second place in the league table. They are 25 points behind Liverpool, and it seems unlikely that the EPL defending champions will catch up. With a potential two-year Champions League ban coming up, City would hope to keep the likes of Bernardo Silva as they look to mount a serious EPL title challenge next season.