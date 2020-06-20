Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as Gunners suffer embarrassing defeat | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal suffered another damaging defeat in the Premier League, as they were beaten 2-1 at the Amex Stadium by Brighton.

A last-minute winner from Neal Maupay meant the Seagulls moved further away from the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Brighton secured their first victory of the year against Arsenal

Arsenal faced Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium, as they aimed to return to winning ways. The home sie were aiming to get their first win of 2020, while Arsenal, who had a horror game against Manchester City a couple of days ago, were trying to find form while dealing with multiple injuries.

In a tense game, Brighton secured a 2-1 victory. Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay scored for the Seagulls, while Arsenal's lone goalscorer was Nicolas Pepe.

Initial interactions were limited for both sides. Young Bukayo Saka hit the crossbar, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette had some minor chances to score. For Brighton, Aaron Mooy got close with a sharp low shot which was saved by substitute goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Nicolas Pepe scored the first goal of the game, a goal of wonderful quality. However, Arsenal's happiness was short-lived. Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk scrambled in an equalizer, and Neal Maupay scored the second goal in the very last minute to ensure that Brighton secured all three points.

As the Gunners suffered another embarrassing defeat, here are five talking points from the dramatic Premier League game at the Amex Stadium.

#1 Arsenal's injury woes continue

Bernd Leno's injury looked serious

Certain Arsenal fans claim that Arsenal are cursed. It might very well be true. The Gunners lost centre-back Pablo Mari to injury against Manchester City, and he is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Mari was never injured during his spell with former club Flamengo. Additionally, Sokratis, Calum Chambers, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, and right-back Cedric were all missing due to injuries.

But their latest injury will be a punch to the gut. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, one of Arsenal's best players this season, was screaming in pain after a clash with forward Neal Maupay. Stretchered off the pitch, the 28-year old German looked to be in so much discomfort.

Hopefully, it is not as serious as it initially looked. Leno, who joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen for £22.5 million in 2018, has been one of the most influential players for the Gunners since joining in 2018.

His saves have often kept his side in the game. Despite playing behind an extremely porous backline, Leno has saved his team when they have needed him to.

Arsenal fans will be praying that the goalkeeper's injury is nothing to worry about.

#2 Bukayo Saka has a bright future

Bukayo Saka in action against Brighton

If there is one thing Arsenal have often prided themselves on, it is youth development. From the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Hector Bellerin to the current crop of Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have a good track record of producing young players with good potential.

Bukayo Saka, in particular, seems to be an Arteta favourite, and rightly so. The 18-year old, used a left wing-back and as a left-winger in previous appearances for the Premier League club, was used as an attacking midfielder against Brighton.

And the prodigious youngster showed glimpses of his quality. Often drifting out left, Saka toiled hard and hit the crossbar in the first half. He looked sharp and ready for Premier League football.

While he still has some development to undergo, Saka looks the real deal. With a year left on his contract, he has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool. However, recent reports suggested that the youngster is willing to commit to a new contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal should try and do everything they can to keep the Englishman.

#3 Pepe goal will do wonders to his confidence

Nicolas Pepe scored a wonderful goal against Brighton

Nicolas Pepe did not start against Manchester City a couple of days ago. However, the Ivorian got a chance against Brighton, and it looked like he would fail to take this opportunity to stake a claim in the first team.

The 25-year old is Arsenal's record signing, having joined from Lille last summer for a fee of £72 million. Pepe came off a brilliant season for Lille, scoring 22 goals in 38 appearances in the French league from the wings.

Starting as a right-winger against Brighton, Pepe tried certain things initially. Much of it started as a mazy dribble, taking on two-three players, and ultimately giving the ball away. As the game progressed, Arsenal's entire right-wing became quiet.

Right-back Hector Bellerin was absent offensively, and Pepe was invisible. A moment of genuine quality, however, meant that Arsenal led the game after 69 minutes.

Pepe's goal came at a time when the game seemed to be heading towards a state of general malaise. Cutting in onto his left foot and curling the ball into the top left corner past Matt Ryan, the Ivorian winger's goal will do wonders to his confidence and hopefully kickstart his career at the Emirates.

#4 Yves Bissouma one of the best players on the field

Yves Bissouma was arguably Brighton's best player

Yves Bissouma joined Brighton from Lille in 2018, a player not many had heard of. Football statisticians loved him, though, claiming that Brighton had a player of huge potential on their hands now.

And he has slowly grown to become one of Brighton's most important players. Against Arsenal, he was combative and controlling in the midfield.

In the first half, the 23-year old midfielder attempted six tackles, winning five of those. He was extremely calm on the ball, but it was his off-the-ball contribution that was vital in Brighton winning this game.

Bissouma looks extremely suited to manager Graham Potter's system, and at just 23, it looks likely that he will fulfil his potential and become a fantastic player for the Seagulls.

#5 Arteta needs to find solutions, and quickly

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will be fuming at the result

Arsenal looked bereft of ideas in the game. With players like Aubameyang and Lacazette, more is expected from Arsenal, and rightly so. While the loss against Manchester City wasn't a shock, the 2-1 defeat against Brighton will surely hurt Mikel Arteta.

One of the primary reasons he was chosen to be the next manager of Arsenal was that he could instil an ethos into the club. And while it is clear that Arsenal are changing their style of play from the days of Unai Emery, it is the results that ultimately matter.

Arsenal and Arteta unfortunately, do not have results on their side right now.

Injuries haven't helped their cause, but the defeat against Brighton was disappointing to say the least. Before their win against Arsenal, Brighton had not won a single game in 2020.

However, Potter's side secured a much-need last-gasp winner to move further clear of the relegation zone.

