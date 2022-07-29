Arsenal vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | Emirates Cup 2022

Arsenal are back in action with another intriguing fixture this weekend as they take on Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this match.
Arsenal vs Sevilla Preview
Sevilla secured a fourth-place finish in the La Liga table last season and gave Spain's big names a run for their money in the league. The Andalusian outfit thrashed Angers by a 6-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, finished in fifth place in the Premier League standings last season and have grown in stature under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners thrashed Chelsea by a convincing 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in the Emirates Cup this weekend.
Arsenal vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Arsenal and Sevilla are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two sides.
- Matches between Arsenal and Sevilla have seen plenty of action in the final third, with a total of seven goals scored in the two matches played between the two teams.
- Arsenal's new signing Gabriel Jesus scored 13 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last season and has already scored four goals in his four games for the Gunners.
- Sevilla suffered defeat on only four occasions from their 38 matches in the La Liga last season - the joint-lowest in the league.
- Arsenal have won their last five matches in all competitions by a combined 19-5 margin and are in impressive form at the moment.
- Sevilla managed the best defensive record in La Liga last season and conceded only 30 goals in their 38 games - one fewer than reigning champions Real Madrid.
Arsenal vs Sevilla Prediction
Arsenal have been impressive under Mikel Arteta and have made several important additions to their squad this summer. The Gunners have become a formidable force and will look to build on their stunning performance against Chelsea last week.
Sevilla have become a formidable European force under Julen Lopetegui and have a point to prove in this match. Arsenal are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Sevilla
Arsenal vs Sevilla Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Arsenal
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes
Tip 4: Gabriel Jesus to score - Yes