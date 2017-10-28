Arsenal vs Swansea City: 5 factors that will decide the outcome

Explaining 5 of the key areas that will determine the outcome of Arsenal vs Swansea City

by Jack Mceachen Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2017, 09:46 IST

Have Arsenal found the best combination up front?

Arsenal host Swansea City in the Premier League this weekend. Arsenal look a much better side now that they have their first-choice front three fit for the first time this season.

In Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Arsenal have a frightening forward line that can cause Swansea and every other side serious trouble.

Swansea, however, sit 15th, just above the relegation zone on goal difference. They have had a poor start, and lack creativity after failing to replace Gylfi Sigurdsson in the summer.

Let’s take a look at 5 factors that could decide this game.

#5 Arsenal taking advantage of wide areas

Swansea’s only recognised left-back, Martin Olsson, limped off in the midweek loss to Manchester United. This means that either Angel Rangel, Kyle Naughton or Sam Clucas will fill in that role.

If Naughton switches to the left-flank, it would mean Rangel at right-back once again and he will play 180 minutes in a week, which is a lot for a 35-year-old.

Either way, Swansea will be lacking defensively in wide areas, something which Arsenal will need to exploit. Ozil and Sanchez can cut inside which could see the wing-backs play a huge part in this game.

