Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will be eyeing a much-needed Premier League victory when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday at the Emirates.

The Gunners are desperate for the three points at present, having failed to register wins as well as goals in the last few outings.

A substandard 0-0 display against Leeds United last weekend underlined the struggles Mikel Arteta's team have experienced, as a 10-man side scraped through to claim a point.

A 3-0 victory against Molde in midweek should lift the team's morale, but Arteta will know his troops have to be clinical and play with a bit more freedom.

It'll not be easy, however, for Arsenal to improve their record of only one goal in their last five Premier League matches when they face Wolves.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have recorded a mixed bag of results this term, with four wins, three draws and a couple of losses thus far.

They will surely be relying on their defensive stability to frustrate the Gunners.

Arsenal vs Wolves Head-to-head

Arsenal have emerged victorious against Wolves on a staggering 58 occasions, while that record has also been accompanied by 30 losses. A total of 28 previous matches have finished as draws.

Arsenal form guide: W-D-L-W-W

Wolves form guide: D-L-W-D-W

Arsenal vs Wolves Team News

Nicolas Pepe is suspended for Arsenal

Arsenal

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is suspended after he was shown red in the previous outing. Thomas Partey's absence will continue to trouble the Gunners, who looked an improved unit with the Ghanaian in the middle.

Willian, who is nursing a calf issue, will hope to feature from the bench in the second half. Both Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac should be back in the reckoning after testing negative for coronavirus. Young striker Gabriel Martinelli remains a long-term casualty.

Injuries: Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli

Doubtful: Willian

Suspensions: Nicolas Pepe

Romain Saiss is currently under self isolation

Wolves

Romain Saiss tested positive for COVID-19, which means he will not travel with the rest of the squad. Conor Coady's return to the heart of the back line is a welcome boost for Wolves. Jonny is also sidelined due to a knee injury.

Injuries: Jonny

Doubtful: None

Suspensions/unavailable: Romain Saiss

Arsenal vs Wolves Probable XI

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

Wolves predicted XI (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Alt-Nouri; Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence

Arsenal vs Wolves Prediction

This is expected to be a tightly-contested affair between two teams that are yet to find their goalscoring touch.

We expect Wolves to rub salt into Arsenal's wounds with a goal off a set-piece to earn a narrow away win on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-1 Wolves

