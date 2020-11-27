Southampton vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United will hope to win their third straight Premier League game when they travel to St. Mary's to take on Southampton on Sunday.

The Red Devils have grasped much-needed rhythm in recent games, with the 4-1 thrashing of Instanbul Basaksehir serving as a testament to their change in form.

While they are on their way up in the domestic league, Manchester United are also within touching distance of a place in the Champions League round of 16.

🗣️ Ole on Southampton: "They've done well and have made great improvements.



"We drew twice with them last season so this is a game we can make an improvement on."#MUFC #SOUMUN pic.twitter.com/ZW1sSasweD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 27, 2020

In-form Southampton stand in their way in the Premier League. They are unbeaten in the top flight since 20 September. Ralph Hasenhuttl's army is drawing plaudits for its well-organized structure, along with the entertaining, quick football they are playing.

They will, however, have to stop Manchester United from recording a record eighth consecutive away win in the Premier League.

The fact that Southampton have been in fine form at home makes for an intriguing battle. Should Southampton win, it'll be the first time they bag four straight home wins since 2016.

Also read: Napoli vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Advertisement

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-to-head

The two English clubs have played a total of 127 matches against each other since 1897.

Manchester United have beaten the Saints on 65 occasions, marking their authority over the years in this fixture. They have lost 28 times, while the rest, which includes the last two Premier League meetings between them, have been draws.

Southampton form guide: D-W-W-W-D

Manchester United form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Southampton vs Manchester United Team News

Danny Ings is a long-term absentee for Southampton

Southampton

Danny Ings remains the biggest miss for Southampton after a successful knee surgery. The Saints will also be without talismanic winger Nathan Redmond. James Ward-Prowse and Ryan Bertrand should be involved as they returned from injury in the previous outing against Wolves.

Injuries: Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was taken off for Brandon Williams in Manchester United's UCL clash against Istanbul

Advertisement

Manchester United

There were injury concerns over Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but reports suggest he could make a return following the knock he sustained against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Victor Lindelof is another doubt for the weekend, while Eric Bailly and Phil Jones continue their spell on the sidelines. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a selection dilemma regarding whether he should select Edinson Cavani to lead the line amid Anthony Martial's slump in form.

Injuries: Eric Bailly, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Victor Lindelof

Suspensions: None

I was told yesterday that Aaron Wan-Bissaka “should be fine” following the knock he sustained against Başakşehir. I imagine this means that he’ll be available for #MUFC at Southampton on Sunday — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) November 26, 2020

Southampton vs Manchester United Probable XI

Southampton predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex McCarthy; Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Moussa Djenepo; Che Adams, Theo Walcott

Manchester United predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic; Juan Mata, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Edinson Cavani

Southampton vs Manchester United Prediction

Southampton's current injury crisis means the likes of Theo Walcott will have to find their goalscoring touch if they are to trouble the visitors.

Manchester United are starting to play with a bit more freedom, and Fernandes' form should take them over the line once again.

Advertisement

Prediction: Southampton 1-2 Manchester United

Also read: West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21