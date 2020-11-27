Lazio vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another exciting fixture this weekend as Lazio take on Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Lazio have a formidable squad and are the favourites to win this game.

Udinese have experienced a difficult Serie A campaign so far and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The away side edged a ten-man Genoa outfit to a 1-0 victory last weekend and will have to take it up a notch against Simone Inzaghi's side.

Lazio have recovered from a slow start to the season and are unbeaten in their last four Serie A games. The Biancocelesti strolled to a 2-0 victory against Crotone in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lazio vs Udinese Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Udinese and have won 26 matches out of a total of 45 games played between the two sides. Udinese have managed only 11 victories against Lazio and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Udinese held Lazio to a commendable 0-0 draw in the previous meeting between the two sides earlier this year. Lazio created several chances on the day and will need to sharpen their killer instinct going into this fixture.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-W-L

Udinese form guide in the Serie A: W-D-L-L-W

Lazio vs Udinese Team News

Vedat Muriqi is currently injured

Lazio

Lazio will have to do without Vedat Muqiri and Senad Lulic against Udinese this weekend. With Ciro Immobile and Sergej-Milinkovic Savic back in action, Lazio will be able to field their best eleven on Sunday.

Injured: Vedat Muriqi, Senad Lulic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese need a victory in this game

Udinese

Udinese are one of the few teams in the Serie A to have a fully-fit squad and will need all the resources at their disposal against a strong Lazio team. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its starting line-up going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Udinese Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Mohamed Salim Fares, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Marvin Zeegelaar, Roberto Pereyra, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo de Paul, Jens Stryger Larsen; Stefano Okaka, Ignacio Pussetto

Lazio vs Udinese Prediction

Lazio have a feared attacking line-up and the likes of Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto, and Joaquin Correa can dismantle any opposition on their day. Simone Inzaghi does have a few areas of improvement to address but will largely be happy with his side's resurgence this season.

Udinese are in need of a shot in the arm and a victory against the Biancocelesti can potentially turn their season around. Lazio are the better side on paper, however, and hold all the cards ahead of this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 3-1 Udinese

