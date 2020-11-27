Real Sociedad vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another exciting fixture as Villarreal take on an in-form Real Sociedad outfit at the Anoeta Stadium on Sunday. Real Sociedad have been exceptional this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Villarreal are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and will want to improve their consistency over the next few months. The Yellow Submarines will be intent on securing a top-four finish this season and did their chances no harm with a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid this weekend.

Real Sociedad have been excellent in recent weeks and have managed five victories on the trot in La Liga. The Basque outfit is currently at the top of the league and has a point to prove this weekend.

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal have a good historical record against Real Sociedad and have won 18 games out of a total of 40 matches played between the two sides. Real Sociedad have registered 10 victories against Villarreal and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Willian Jose scored against Villarreal on the day and is likely to feature in this game.

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: SD Huesca vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Team News

Real Sociedad have a strong squad

Real Sociedad

Asier Illaramendi and Luca Sangalli are currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Robin Le Normand will return to the team after serving his suspension last weekend. David Silva is carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Asier Illaramendi, Luca Sangalli

Doubtful: David Silva, Andoni Gorosabel

Suspended: None

Villarreal will have to do without a few key players

Villarreal

Villarreal striker Paco Alcacer has recovered from his niggle and is likely to return to the line-up in this game. Alberto Moreno is injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Alberto Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Remiro; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara; Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Oyarzabal, Portu; Willian Jose

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Pervis Estupinan, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Mario Gaspar; Manu Trigueros, Vicente Iborra, Daniel Parejo; Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer, Gerard Moreno

Real Sociedad vs Villarreal Prediction

Real Sociedad have an excellent squad but will have to find alternative sources of creativity in the final third with David Silva unlikely to play this game. The likes of Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal have played important roles for Real Sociedad and will have to be wary of Villarreal's threat.

Villarreal have several attacking talents of their own and should be able to make an impact on the scoresheet with Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcacer in their ranks. Real Sociedad have a reliable defence and should be able to edge past their opponents in this game.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 3-2 Villarreal

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21