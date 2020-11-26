SD Huesca vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Sevilla take on SD Huesca in an important league fixture at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday. Sevilla have recovered from their rough patch and are the favourites to win this game.

Huesca have endured a miserable La Liga campaign so far and are currently in 19th place in the standings. The Aragonese outfit have played out consecutive 1-1 draws and will be hoping for a positive result in this game.

Sevilla have registered two victories on the trot in La Liga and also managed to secure their progression in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. The Andalusians have emerged as a force to reckon with under Julen Lopetegui and need a victory in this game to move further up the La Liga table.

🚀 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔 𝗛𝗜𝗧 🚀



What a volley it was from @ivanrakitic to put us in the lead 🆚 @FCKrasnodar in the @ChampionsLeague. Show some love for our Croatian and vote for his goal for Goal of the Week! 👇 #WeareSevilla #NeverSurrender — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) November 26, 2020

SD Huesca vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

SD Huesca are relatively new to the recent history of La Liga and have done fairly well against Sevilla. The two teams have played two games in Spain's top flight and have managed one victory apiece.

The previous meeting between these two sides in 2019 ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Huesca. Both sides have improved since then and will have a point to prove going into this fixture.

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-D

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Everton vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

SD Huesca vs Sevilla Team News

SD Huesca have a strong squad

SD Huesca

SD Huesca will have to find a few immediate solutions to their woes and are likely to make changes to their line-up this weekend. Pedro Lopez is still recuperating from his injury and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Lopez

Suspended: None

Marcos Acuna remains a doubt for this game

Sevilla

Sergio Escudero's injury and Yassine Bounou's positive coronavirus test effectively rules the duo out of this game. Marcos Acuna and Suso are still carrying niggles and remain doubtful ahead of Sevilla's weekend clash.

Advertisement

Injured: Yassine Bounou, Sergio Escudero, Carlos Fernandez

Doubtful: Marcos Acuna, Suso

Suspended: None

SD Huesca vs Sevilla Predicted XI

SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andres Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua, Pablo Maffeo; David Ferreiro, Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico, Borja Garcia; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres

SD Huesca vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have one of the most well-rounded squads in Spain and have become a difficult side to defeat under Julen Lopetegui. The Andalusians boast an enviable combination of youth and experience and will want to finish in the top four this season.

Huesca, on the other hand, face an early relegation battle and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Sevilla have regained their touch, however, and should be able to pick up a victory this weekend.

Prediction: SD Huesca 0-3 Sevilla

Also Read: Sassuolo vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21