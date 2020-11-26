SD Huesca vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Sevilla take on SD Huesca in an important league fixture at the Estadio El Alcoraz on Saturday. Sevilla have recovered from their rough patch and are the favourites to win this game.
Huesca have endured a miserable La Liga campaign so far and are currently in 19th place in the standings. The Aragonese outfit have played out consecutive 1-1 draws and will be hoping for a positive result in this game.
Sevilla have registered two victories on the trot in La Liga and also managed to secure their progression in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week. The Andalusians have emerged as a force to reckon with under Julen Lopetegui and need a victory in this game to move further up the La Liga table.
SD Huesca vs Sevilla Head-to-Head
SD Huesca are relatively new to the recent history of La Liga and have done fairly well against Sevilla. The two teams have played two games in Spain's top flight and have managed one victory apiece.
The previous meeting between these two sides in 2019 ended in a shock 2-1 victory for Huesca. Both sides have improved since then and will have a point to prove going into this fixture.
SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-L-D
Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-L
SD Huesca vs Sevilla Team News
SD Huesca
SD Huesca will have to find a few immediate solutions to their woes and are likely to make changes to their line-up this weekend. Pedro Lopez is still recuperating from his injury and is unlikely to be risked in this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Pedro Lopez
Suspended: None
Sevilla
Sergio Escudero's injury and Yassine Bounou's positive coronavirus test effectively rules the duo out of this game. Marcos Acuna and Suso are still carrying niggles and remain doubtful ahead of Sevilla's weekend clash.
Injured: Yassine Bounou, Sergio Escudero, Carlos Fernandez
Doubtful: Marcos Acuna, Suso
Suspended: None
SD Huesca vs Sevilla Predicted XI
SD Huesca Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andres Fernandez; Javi Galan, Dimitrios Siovas, Pablo Insua, Pablo Maffeo; David Ferreiro, Pedro Mosquera, Mikel Rico, Borja Garcia; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir
Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Karim Rekik, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Joan Jordan, Fernando Reges, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres
SD Huesca vs Sevilla Prediction
Sevilla have one of the most well-rounded squads in Spain and have become a difficult side to defeat under Julen Lopetegui. The Andalusians boast an enviable combination of youth and experience and will want to finish in the top four this season.
Huesca, on the other hand, face an early relegation battle and are in desperate need of a victory at the moment. Sevilla have regained their touch, however, and should be able to pick up a victory this weekend.
Prediction: SD Huesca 0-3 Sevilla
Also Read: Sassuolo vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21Published 26 Nov 2020, 23:51 IST