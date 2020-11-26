Sassuolo vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Serie A returns to the fold this week with another set of fixtures as Inter Milan lock horns with an in-form Sassuolo outfit at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore on Saturday. Inter Milan have not met expectations so far and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Sassuolo have enjoyed an exceptional Serie A campaign so far and currently find themselves in second place in the standings. The home side has already settled on its best combination and will have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Milan have blown hot and cold this season and have plenty of work to do to mount an assault on the Serie A title this year. The Nerazzurri have shown glimpses of their potential this season and will need to take it up a notch against Sassuolo.

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have played a total of 14 matches against Sassuolo in the recent past and have won a total of seven games against their opponents. Sassuolo have managed five victories against Inter Milan and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides last year resulted in an exhilarating 4-3 victory for Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored two goals apiece on the day and are likely to play a pivotal role in this game.

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-D-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-W-L

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Team News

Francesco Caputo is set to miss this game

Sassuolo

Sassuolo have a considerable list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Lukas Haraslin, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, and Francesco Caputo this weekend. Francesco Magnanelli was named on the bench last week and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Lukas Haraslin, Filippo Romagna, Gregoire Defrel, Francesco Caputo

Doubtful: Francesco Magnanelli

Suspended: None

Stefano Sensi has been ruled out of this game

Inter Milan

Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic, and Aleksandar Kolarov have tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to play a part against Sassuolo. Stefano Sensi and Matias Vecino are currently injured and have also been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Daniele Padelli, Marcelo Brozovic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefano Sensi, Matias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Rogerio, Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, Jeremy Toljan; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Filip Duricic, Domenico Berardi; Giacomo Raspadori

🎙️ | QUOTES



"We had a go in the second half but unfortunately it wasn't enough. All we can do is focus on winning our matches." @Stefandevrij's comments following #InterReal 👇 pic.twitter.com/lKxa2pLn6H — Inter (@Inter_en) November 26, 2020

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Andrea Ranocchia, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Prediction

Sassuolo have built a promising squad over the past few months and the likes of Domenico Berardi, Jeremie Boga, and Manuel Locatelli have propelled the team to a promising position in Serie A. Inter Milan are a different class of opposition, however, and will not be easy to overcome.

The Nerazzurri suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid earlier this week and will need to bounce back in this game. Sassuolo have an excellent defence, however, and will present a staunch resistance this weekend.

Prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 Inter Milan

