Arsenal: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2019-20

One of the biggest and most successful clubs in the Premier League, Arsenal are currently a side in flux. Despite some encouraging results lately, their 2019-20 campaign will likely be seen as a disappointing one.

They have a new, young manager in the form of Mikel Arteta and plenty of burgeoning talent. And the Gunners will be hoping to break back into title contention in the 2020-21 season. But do to so will probably require a lot of work on their squad.

Some of Arsenal’s highest-paid players are also ones who are arguably surplus to requirements, while other key men have contracts due to expire soon.

Here, we take a look at the wages of Arsenal’s current first-team squad for the 2019-20 campaign.

Note: all figures taken from Spotrac.com. For the purposes of this article, figures for Gabriel Martinelli, Kieran Tierney, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson were unavailable.

#20 Emiliano Martinez (Goalkeeper) - £20,000 per week

Emiliano Martinez has performed well for Arsenal since the Premier League's restart

Arsenal’s backup goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has been called into action in recent weeks due to an injury to #1 Bernd Leno. And the Argentine has been highly impressive.

His saves in Arsenal’s recent victory over Liverpool kept the Gunners in the game. And he also made one of the stops of the season from Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies in his previous match. With his £20k-per-week deal due to expire in 2022, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Arsenal look to ink the goalkeeper to a new one in the near future.

#19 Konstantinos Mavropanos (Defender) - £25,000 per week

Konstantinos Mavropanos has only made a handful of appearances for Arsenal thus far

Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos moved to Arsenal in 2018 but has not yet made his mark. The 22-year old has made just eight appearances for the Gunners since his move and has spent the majority of the current campaign on loan at German side Nurnberg.

It has now been reported that Mavropanos has signed an extension to his £25k-per-week deal with Arsenal – but he won’t be at the Emirates next season. Instead, he’ll be heading to Bundesliga side Stuttgart in another loan move to gain more experience.

#18 Rob Holding (Defender) - £25,000 per week

Rob Holding could be the lynchpin of Arsenal's defence for years to come

24-year old Rob Holding has shown flashes of tremendous potential since moving to Arsenal in 2016. However, the former Bolton Wanderers defender has also been held back by injuries, most notably a ruptured ACL suffered in late 2018.

Holding has made just 14 appearances during the current campaign but with Arsenal’s more senior defenders struggling for form, his opportunity to star could come in the 2020-21 season. His best years are still likely ahead of him – meaning he could be the lynchpin of Arsenal’s defence for a while.

#17 Bukayo Saka (Defender/Winger) - £30,000 per week

Bukayo Saka has recently inked a new deal to keep him at Arsenal

18-year-old Bukayo Saka has undoubtedly been the breakout star of Arsenal’s 2019-20 campaign. Able to play as both a winger or at left-back, Saka has quickly become a key man at the Emirates. He’s made 37 appearances, scoring four goals and registering 11 assists.

Most importantly for Arsenal, Saka has also recently inked a new deal at the Emirates. The contract has been reported as being worth around £30k per week and runs until 2024. While it doesn’t make the youngster one of Arsenal’s highest-paid players, it gives him the chance to develop into a genuine superstar at the club.

#16 Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Midfielder) – £35,000 per week

Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be set to leave Arsenal in the near future

The versatile Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been at Arsenal since he was six years old. And the 22-year old has been part of the first-team squad for some time now. However, despite making 29 appearances this season, there have been recent suggestions that his time at the Emirates could be coming to an end.

It’s been reported that Maitland-Niles senses that boss Mikel Arteta doesn’t fully trust him. And so the former England U-20 international may seek a transfer in order to gain more first-team football. Quite where he’ll head is unknown right now, but his relatively low wages - £35k per week – shouldn’t be a stumbling block for a potential suitor.

#15 Matteo Guendouzi (Midfielder) - £40,000

Could Matteo Guendouzi leave Arsenal this summer?

Despite having a breakout season in 2018-19, French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be living on borrowed time at the Emirates. The 21-year old has made 34 appearances for Arsenal this season but has recently been removed from the club’s first-team squad by boss Mikel Arteta due to a perceived attitude problem.

Guendouzi has now been tipped to leave the Emirates this summer, and he likely won’t have to struggle to find a potential destination. Despite his recent issues, the Frenchman has a huge amount of talent. And it may just be a case of him finding a club that can help him unleash it.

#14 Calum Chambers (Defender) - £50,000 per week

Calum Chambers' Arsenal career has been held back by injury

Signed by Arsenal as a teenager back in 2014, it’s probably fair to say that Calum Chambers has not yet reached his potential. The Southampton youth academy product made 58 appearances in his first two seasons at the club, but then spent the following two seasons on loan at Middlesbrough and Fulham.

The current campaign saw him back at the Emirates, and despite impressing in his 18 appearances, his career has since been derailed. A torn ACL landed him on the shelf in December 2019, and it’s unknown when he will be ready to return. The early part of the 2020-21 season seems likely. And Chambers will be looking to resurrect his Arsenal career under new boss Mikel Arteta.

#13 Dani Ceballos (Midfielder) - £51,923 per week

Dani Ceballos may look for a permanent move to Arsenal from Real Madrid this summer

The future of Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos is a question mark right now. The 23-year old is on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, with a caveat of the deal being that the Gunners are paying his £51k-per-week wages.

However, after making 33 appearances this season and growing in prominence since the arrival of Mikel Arteta, it’s likely that Arsenal will want to make the deal a permanent one.

Current reports suggest that the Spaniard will be available for just £23m. This sounds like a bargain for a player with a phenomenal range of passing and an ability to control the game. Whether Arsenal can edge out any competitors for his signature remains to be seen.

#12 Lucas Torreira (Midfielder) - £75,000 per week

Lucas Torreira adds bite into Arsenal's midfield

Signed by Arsenal in the summer of 2018, Uruguay’s Lucas Torreira was brought to the Emirates to provide some much-needed bite to the Gunners’ midfield. However, after an impressive debut season at the club, the midfielder has struggled for first-team minutes under Mikel Arteta.

A strong performance in the Gunners’ recent 2-1 victory over Liverpool – Torreira’s first start since the Premier League’s June return – may help his cause. With a £75k-per-week contract running until 2023, Torreira has plenty of time to make his mark at the Emirates yet.

With Matteo Guendouzi looking likely to depart the club, the Uruguayan will likely have the chance to make Arsenal’s midfield enforcer role his own when the 2020-21 campaign begins.

#11 Shkodran Mustafi (Defender) - £90,000 per week

Shkodran Mustafi has come under criticism on many occasions since joining Arsenal

Signed by Arsene Wenger for a huge fee of around £35m in the summer of 2016, Shkodran Mustafi has come under plenty of criticism during his time at Arsenal. The German defender has become renowned for making gaffes leading to goals conceded. Mustafi has found himself in and out of Arsenal’s first team in recent months.

How much longer Mustafi will remain at the Emirates is a question mark. His current £90k-per-week deal is due to expire in the summer of 2021 and it’s hard to imagine the club handing him a new one. But with no potential suitors being reported as of late, he appears likely to be an Arsenal player in the 2020-21 season.