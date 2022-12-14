Arsenal and Lyon will battle for three points in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 4-1 comeback away victory over Aston Villa in the Women's Super League. Kirsty Hanson put the hosts ahead with an early strike but the Gunners fought back to claim maximum points. The win saw them climb to second spot in the table.

Lyon suffered a 1-0 defeat to PSG in a top-of-the-table clash in the French league. Kadidiatou Diani scored the match-winner with three minutes to go. The defeat saw the French champions usurped by their visitors into the top spot.

Arsenal Women @ArsenalWFC Champions League. Back on Thursday. Champions League. Back on Thursday.

They will turn their attention to the continent where they sit in second spot in Group C, having garnered seven points from four matches. Arsenal lead the way at the summit of the standings with 10 points to their name.

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Lyon won both legs when they were paired in 2011, while Arsenal claimed a shock 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture in October.

Arsenal are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning their last three matches successively.

Lyon's defeat to PSG halted an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with six matches in this sequence ending in victory.

Three of Arsenal's last four games in all competitions have produced two goals or fewer.

Arsenal have won six of their eight home matches in all competitions this season, drawing one and losing one.

Seven of Lyon's last eight games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Prediction

Arsenal have one foot in the knockout rounds and a win here would guarantee them top spot. The London outfit are the more in-form side and will be keen to keep their positive run going.

Lyon have surprisingly struggled both domestically and on the continent but the record European champions still have their qualification destiny in their hands.

A win here would take them joint-top of the table but we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Lyon

Arsenal Women vs Lyon Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes