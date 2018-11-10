Arsene Wenger talks about Ronaldo's celebration in Juventus-United UCL clash

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.19K // 10 Nov 2018, 14:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has spoken about Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial goal celebration during his side's Champions League loss to Manchester United.

In case you didn't know...

A few weeks after the Old Lady bagged a comfortable win over Jose Mourinho's Manchester United at Old Trafford, the second leg of the fixture on Wednesday saw Allegri's men succumbing to a surprising 2-1 defeat to the Red Devils at Turin.

Last-minute goals from Juan Mata in the 86th-minute and a Juventus own goal in the 90th minute gave the Premier League side a shocking victory.

Despite the loss, Manchester United's former hero did manage to bag a goal in the form of a spectacular volley in the 65th minute. The goal appeared to have been the winner of the game but the last minute goals from United negated it.

Following the goal, Ronaldo was seen controversially celebrating it by lifting his shirt to show off his abs.

Despite his on-field apology to the away fans, the United faithful were still left angry at the celebration.

The heart of the matter

Former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who was then analysing the game for beIN Sports, spoke about the celebration and the fact that Ronaldo must be gutted that his goal will not be highlighted because Juventus lost the game.

Speaking of the celebration, the Frenchman said, "We have seen so many games and we’re still surprised because he does the unexpected."

"He shows his abdomens after - but he didn’t score because of his abdomens, he scored because of his skill and his speed of decisions."

The veteran manager then went on to say that the Portuguese must be gutted after his goal was overshadowed by his team's defeat. "He will go home, believe me, absolutely gutted because a goal like that will not be highlighted because they lost the game."

"This goal with a 1-0 victory will have been all over the world."

What's next?

Juventus are set to face AC Milan in a Serie A game on Monday while Wenger himself has been linked with a move to San Siro.