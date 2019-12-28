Arturo Vidal files €2.4 million claim against Barcelona over unpaid bonuses

Arturo Vidal's time at Barcelona has taken another ugly turn after the Chilean midfielder has sued the reigning La Liga Champions over unpaid bonuses, reports AS.

Vidal has claimed Barcelona owe him €2.4 million in bonuses for his performances in the 2018-19 season. Vidal's legal team has lodged a claim appeal at Spain's players' union and is demanding quick action.

Vidal has called this entire matter as an unfortunate event which his legal team is dealing with. The 32-year-old midfielder was quoted saying to Radio ADN in Chile,

“I find it unfair that my claim is not being recognised.”

“I am not responsible for this. My agent and my lawyer are dealing with the issue.”

Barcelona think Vidal is pushing for a January exit

While Vidal is adamant that he deserved to be paid €2.4 million in bonuses, Barcelona on the other hand feel that the player has misinterpreted his contract and he is not liable for any bonus payment.

Sources close to the club believe that this is a transfer tactic used by Vidal's team to ensure the player is allowed to leave the club in January.

Vidal has been strongly linked with a return to Serie A where Inter Milan and Juventus are keen to sign the Chilean midfielder. Vidal's former manager Antonio Conte is currently managing Inter Milan and has eyed him as the ideal player to bring depth and leadership to his squad.

Juventus on the other hand are keen to sign Vidal as Emre Can's replacement who is most likely to leave Turin next month.

Vidal, who is currently on vacation, refused to talk about any transfer speculation and said that he would only comment on this matter once he returns to Spain.

