Inter Milan Transfer News: Antonio Conte wants Arturo Vidal and Olivier Giroud in January

Inter Milan are expected to make at least 2 signings in the upcoming January transfer window with Arturo Vidal and Olivier Giroud tipped as the most likely incomings, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

According to Di Marzio, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte sees Arturo Vidal as the ideal player to bring assurance and steel to his midfield and is pushing hard to sign Vidal in January following an argument between the Chilean and Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde.

The Italian journalist understands that Barcelona are ready to negotiate for Vidal's transfer only with Inter Milan as they want to strengthen their relationship with the Serie A side as they have one eye on signing Lautaro Martinez next summer.

Olivier Giroud wanted by Conte in January

Another player Inter Milan are keen to sign in January is Chelsea's Olivier Giroud. Antonio Conte has often deployed a 2-man attack with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez upfront leaving very little chance for the duo to rest in between games.

Conte is aware of Giroud's abilities and thinks he can be the ideal striker to thrive in Italian football. The Frenchman is being frozen out at Chelsea as Frank Lampard has failed to offer him any game time this season.

Inter Milan want to close these deals at the earliest and give Conte a squad which can challenge Juventus for the Serie A title this season. Inter Milan are also pondering over a move for Matteo Darmian in January to provide Conte some cover in the wing-back position.

Inter Milan are currently top of the Serie A table by viture of goal difference. Both Inter and Juventus are tied on 42 points after first 17 games and are expected to have a tight title race this season.

