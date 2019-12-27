Rangers boss Steven Gerrard addresses Olivier Giroud links, Blues snubbed by Isco and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 27th December 2019

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Chelsea transfer news and roundup for the day! Here are today's top stories surrounding the London giants.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard claims he's unaware of Olivier Giroud links

Olivier Giroud playing against Leicester City in the Premier League

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has dismissed rumours claiming the Scottish outfit have held talks with Chelsea over the signing of Olivier Giroud. L'Equipe recently claimed that the club had contacted the Frenchman over a potential move to the Ibrox Stadium as he is believed to be unhappy in London.

Speaking in a press conference, the Liverpool legend said, (via The Express),

"We are getting linked with some good players. I don’t know anything about it. It’s the first I’ve heard of it. If someone knows something about it, give them my number. That’s the first I’ve heard of it. He’s a good player, though."

Giroud's future at Stamford Bridge has been uncertain in recent months as he is understood to be unhappy with the lack of first-team opportunities at the club.

Isco favours Manchester City move over Chelsea

Real Madrid CF's Isco prfers to move to the blue side of Manchester

Real Madrid midfielder Isco reportedly favours a move to Manchester City over Chelsea despite having been heavily linked to the West London giants in recent weeks. According to reports in Spain, the 27-year-old has informed Los Blancos president Florentino Perez that he would not be moving to Stamford Bridge as he favours working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City instead. The Spaniard reportedly believes that he could serve as a long-term replacement to David Silva and would give up the opportunity to work under Frank Lampard for a summer move to the Etihad.

Chelsea interested in Paris-Saint Germain duo

Julian Draxler in the Germany v Mexico: Group F match in the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea are reportedly considering January moves for Paris Saint-Germain duo Julian Draxler and Idrissa Gueye as Frank Lampard is looking to strengthen his squad after the club's transfer ban was halved earlier this month. According to Le10Sport, the Blues are primarily interested in Draxler but are also keeping an eye on Gueye's situation at the club.

Draxler has been heavily linked with an exit from the Parc des Princes as he has been struggling with his form after suffering a foot injury. Meanwhile, Gueye is less likely to leave the Ligue 1 giants as he only joined them in a £27 million deal from Everton this summer.

