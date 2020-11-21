AS Monaco 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Player Ratings as a late Cesc Fabregas penalty completes memorable comeback | Ligue 1 2020-21

PSG's eight-game winning run came to an untimely end after AS Monaco fought-back from two goals down to win 3-2 at the Stade Louis II. This was only the third time the Monegasques won against the Parisiens in 17 domestic games, but one they'll remember for a very long time.

Kylian Mbappe struck twice for the visitors in the first half, but a Kevin Volland brace coupled with a late penalty from Cesc Fabregas wiped out the lead and secured all three points for Niko Kovac's side.

Here's are the ratings for all the players on the night.

PSG Player Ratings

Kylian Mbappe scored against his former club once again

Keylor Navas - 6.5/10

Tough night for the Costa Rican, who was let down by the ineptitude of his defenders and ended up conceding thrice. Before calamity struck, though, he was assured on the night and saved Volland's nicely struck free-kick in the opening exchanges.

Colin Dagba - 6/10

The 22-year-old got a rare start at the right-back but failed to justify his inclusion, offering next to nothing on both ends of the pitch.

Abou Diallo - 4/10

It was a calamitous night for Diallo, who undid all the good work in the first half with some horrific defending in the second. The Frenchman inadvertently fed Volland for his second goal, before getting sent off for hauling him down inside the area.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

Kimpembe looked nervous at times, but overall, it was a good performance from the France international. He made seven clearances — the most in the match — and three interceptions.

Layvin Kurzawa - 6/10

While he was good offensively, Kurzawa did not look solid at the back and nearly conceded the equalizer with a horrendous backpass in the first half. He also failed to track Fabregas in the build-up to Voland's second goal.

Angel Di Maria - 7/10

Another assist for the Argentine great, who played a lovely through-ball which sliced the Monaco defense open and set Mbappe on his way for the opening goal. He was ineffective thereafter until his substitution at the hour mark.

Danilo Pereira - 6.5/10

Mbappe's opening goal was down to Danilo, who pounced on a loose ball and fed Di Maria to start the move. However, aside from that, he was shaky, failed to time his challenges and even conceded an early free-kick in a dangerous position.

Rafinha - 6.5/10

Back in the line-up after a long time, Rafinha started the match brightly and won the penalty for his side. The former Barcelona star, however, declined after the break.

Pablo Sarabia - 6.5/10

Not the best night for Sarabia, who although laid a key pass early on, didn't find much luck going forward for most of the match. He was also dispossessed thrice— the joint-most in the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 8/10

The French phenom continued his hot streak with another brace, taking his tally to nine for the season and seven against his former side. He was unlucky to have a third ruled out in the first half, but Tuchel's decision to take him off instead of the ineffective Kean when the tie was in the balance was perplexing.

Seven goals in seven games vs. Monaco



Kylian Mbappe loves to score against his former club 💪 pic.twitter.com/uMvJ7DedRg — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2020

Mosie Kean - 6/10

No goals for the young Italian today and he never looked like scoring either, besides in that one moment where his shot came off the post. One of his quietest games of the season thus far.

PSG substitutes

Alessandro Florenzi - N/A

The Italian came on for the final few minutes of the match, so he didn't see much of the ball.

Kays Ruiz-Atil - 6/10

The 18-year-old looked sloppy in possession and even gave away a couple of fouls.

Leandro Paredes - 6/10

Besides the accuracy of passes, there was nothing major to write home about him.

Mitchel Bakker - 6/10

Bakker came on Kurzawa in a like-for-like substitution but didn't prove to be an upgrade by any stretch of the imagination, as he cut an anonymous figure on the left flank.