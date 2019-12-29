AS Monaco Sack Leonardo Jardim, Announce Robert Moreno As New Manager

Former French Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco have sacked their manager Leonardo Jardim, the club announced through an official press release. Jardim will be succeeded by the former Spanish national team manager Robert Moreno, the press release further stated.

🔴⚪️ L’AS Monaco annonce la fin de la collaboration avec Leonardo Jardim et l’arrivée au poste d’entraîneur de Robert Moreno. https://t.co/yvFg8SbJic — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) December 28, 2019

Moreno, who was relieved of his duties as Spanish national team's manager after the arrival of Luis Enrique, has been entrusted with the task of getting Monaco back into the top four. The French side is currently placed seventh on the points table with just 28 points of the 18 games played so far, trailing league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by 17 points.

Marcelino was also in the running for the managerial position but, Moreno's short stint with the Spanish national side has Monacos's board convinced that he is the right man for the job.

Meanwhile, this is not the first that Jardim was sacked by AS Monaco. In 2018, the former Sporting Club de Portugal manager, who was appointed by Monaco in 2014, was sacked following his side's struggles in Ligue 1. Thierry Henry was appointed as the new man to lead Les Monégasques but failed to deliver, following which the Portuguese was re-appointed in 2019, just 3 months following his exit.

The 45-year-old Jardim won the Ligue 1 in 2016/17 season with AS Monaco, but following the departure of Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva, everything fell apart.

