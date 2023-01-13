Create

AS Monaco vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2023

By Aditya Hosangadi
Modified Jan 13, 2023 08:39 PM IST
AS Monaco take on Ajaccio this weekend

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Ajaccio lock horns with Philippe Clement's AS Monaco side in an important clash at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

AS Monaco vs Ajaccio Preview

Ajaccio are currently in 16th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have struggled to cope with expectations so far this season. The away side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Reims last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form in recent months. Les Monegasques were held to a 2-2 draw by Lorient in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

𝗘𝗡 𝗔𝗩𝗔𝗡𝗧 !Après la défaite hier soir contre le @StadeDeReims, nos Acéistes auront à cœur d’aller chercher un résultat sur le Rocher dimanche 👊🆚 @AS_Monaco 🏟️ Stade Louis-II ⏱️ 17H05📺 @CanalplusFoot 📸 G.Pierlovisi #ACASDR #ACAjaccio https://t.co/Qmd9I44mSq

AS Monaco vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • AS Monaco have a good recent record against Ajaccio and have won eight out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Ajaccio's two victories.
  • AS Monaco are unbeaten in their last 34 matches against teams from Corsica in Ligue 1, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Bastia in 1972.
  • AS Monaco have lost only one of their last 23 home games against newly-promoted sides in the Ligue 1, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Lens in December 2020.
  • AS Monaco have suffered only four defeats in the Ligue 1 so far this season - their lowest at this stage of the season since the 2017-18 campaign.
  • Ajaccio have lost 11 of their 18 games in Ligue 1 so far this season - their worst tally at this stage of a season since the 2013-14 campaign.

AS Monaco vs Ajaccio Prediction

AS Monaco have come into their own this season and have been in impressive form so far. The hosts will be intent on securing a European spot this season and will look to make the most of their form this weekend.

Breel Embolo 🤝 @WissBenYedder8 @Ligue1_ENG goals each 🎱#FCLASM https://t.co/mwgWxKHfgY

Ajaccio can pack a punch on their day but have not been at their best so far this season. AS Monaco have a better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: AS Monaco 3-1 Ajaccio

AS Monaco vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
