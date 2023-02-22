AS Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2023

AS Monaco welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Stade Louis II in the second leg of their Europa League playoff clash on Thursday (February 23).

The Bundesliga side will be looking to end their two-game losing streak and overturn their first-leg deficit after losing 3-2 in last week’s reverse leg.

Monaco continued their superb run of results as they secured a 2-1 victory over Stade Brestois at the weekend. Philippe Clement’s side have now notched up five consecutive wins across all competitions, including a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Bayer Leverkusen in last week's reverse leg.

Monaco, who are unbeaten in their last eight matches, are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, two points off second-placed Marseille in the automatic UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Mainz last Sunday (February 19). Xabi Alonso’s men have now lost four of their last five outings in all competitions and have picked up just three points from a possible 12 in the Bundesliga.

Having picked up three wins from their last four away matches, Leverkusen will be backing themselves to turn things around on Thursday and progress to the last-16 of the Europa League.

AS Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Monaco hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Monaco are on a blistering run of five consecutive victories, scoring 13 goals and conceding six since the start of February.

AS Monaco EN @AS_Monaco_EN



#SB29ASM | @Ligue1_ENG 🗣️ Matazo: "We remain on a very good run, but we're working hard on a daily basis to be in good form on the pitch." 🗣️ Matazo: "We remain on a very good run, but we're working hard on a daily basis to be in good form on the pitch."#SB29ASM | @Ligue1_ENG https://t.co/BnZPbXOEUG

Bayer Leverkusen have lost four of their last five matches, with a 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on February 2 being the exception.

Monaco head into Thursday unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, dating back to their penalty shootout loss against Rodez AF in the Coupe de France on January 7.

AS Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Monaco have put together a solid run in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against a Leverkusen side who have lost four of their last five matches. Monaco have won their last three home games and we are backing them to come away with another victory in front of their home fans.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

AS Monaco vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of Monaco’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Poll : 0 votes