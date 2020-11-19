AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

AS Monaco host Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Louis II on Friday night, as Ligue 1 action resumes after the international break.

After a scratchy start, PSG are back to a familiar position in Ligue 1, having already opened up a five-point lead at the top.

Thomas Tuchel is still under pressure, especially considering that PSG have only won one of their first three UEFA Champions League game, and could be in real trouble in their group.

For Monaco, their last two games before the international break saw them build a head of steam, with a 4-0 win over Bordeaux followed by a 2-1 success over Nice.

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

PSG have won 18 of the last 44 matches against Monaco, losing 11. There have been 15 draws between these two sides in that period.

AS Monaco form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-L-W-W-W

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Monaco full-back Ruben Aguilar, is suspended, while goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte has a broken hand.

Aleksandr Golovin's hamstring injury continues to keep him out of action.

Monaco's talismanic striker Wissam ben Yedder is ruled out after he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Injured: Fode Ballo-Toure, Aleksandr Golovin, Benjamin Lecomte, Ruben Agui;ar

Suspended: Ruben Aguilar

Unavailable: Wissam Ben Yedder

PSG should have their superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe available for selection again, after they were out for a couple of weeks before the international break.

Neymar had to leave the Brazil camp early, but he is said to be recovering well, and is in contention to start on Friday.

Mbappe featured for France in the UEFA Nations League clash against Sweden in the week, and is certain to start this game for PSG.

Moise Kean, Pablo Sarabia, Mauro Icardi, Idrissa Gueye and Julian Draxler are all ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Fode Ballo-Toure, Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: Neymar, Marco Verratti

Suspended: None

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vito Mannone, Djibril Sidibe, Chrislain Matsima, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Stevan Jovetic, Gelson Martins

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Colin Dagba, Presnel Kimpembe, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker; Danilo Pereira, Ander Herrera, Rafinha; Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

Despite the concerns that PSG have over the fitness of some of their key players, they have enough quality in their squad to be able to comfortably overcome Monaco.

Prediction: AS Monaco 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain