AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

AS Monaco are set to play Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II on Sunday in Ligue 1.

AS Monaco come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Carlos Carvalhal's Braga in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League. A first-half goal from Spanish attacker Abel Ruiz for Braga was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from centre-back Axel Disasi for AS Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, beat David Guion's Bordeaux 3-0 in Ligue 1. Goals from French superstar Kylian Mbappe, Brazilian attacker Neymar and Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes secured the win for Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain.

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Paris Saint-Germain hold the clear advantage. They have won 16 games, lost seven and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Ligue 1, with Paris Saint-Germain beating AS Monaco 2-0. A first-half brace from former AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe sealed the deal for Paris Saint-Germain.

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-D-D

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-W

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

AS Monaco

AS Monaco will be without Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta, while there are doubts over the availability of veteran Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas and Polish goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Philippe Clement is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Krepin Diatta

Doubtful: Cesc Fabregas, Radoslaw Majecki

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino could be without Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera and veteran Spanish centre-back Sergio Ramos.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Ander Herrera

Suspended: None

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Nubel, Djibril Sidibe, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique, Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Gelson Martins, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

AS Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

AS Monaco are currently 8th in Ligue 1, and have won one of their last five league games. Last season's success under Niko Kovac's management has not been replicated this season, with Kovac no longer at the club. French striker Wissam Ben Yedder has once again been in excellent form though, registering 15 league goals.

Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, have been the talk of the town yet again, and not for positive reasons. Their embarrassing Champions League exit looks to have accelerated the process of Kylian Mbappe leaving the club this summer. The France international has been the club's best player this season by a comfortable margin, and looks set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Paris Saint-Germain should win, despite their inconsistencies.

Prediction: AS Monaco 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

