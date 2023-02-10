AS Monaco vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as AS Monaco lock horns with Christophe Galtier's PSG side in an important clash at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

Monaco vs PSG Preview

AS Monaco are currently in fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side defeated Clermont Foot by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

PSG, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment but have not been at their best this season. The Parisian giants crashed out of the Coupe de France after a 2-1 defeat against Marseille in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

AS Monaco vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSG have a good recent record against AS Monaco and have won 20 of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Monaco's 14 victories.

PSG have lost a total of 44 matches against AS Monaco in Ligue 1 - their worst record against a single opponent in the competition.

AS Monaco have won their last two home games against PSG in Ligue 1 - their previous run of three such victories on the trot came over 23 years ago.

AS Monaco have found the back of the net in each of their last 32 games in Ligue 1 - only five other teams in the history of the competition have achieved the feat.

PSG have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four matches in Ligue 1 - their longest such run in the competition since May 2021.

AS Monaco vs PSG Prediction

PSG have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign. With Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi unlikely to feature in this game, Neymar will need to step up this weekend.

AS Monaco can pack a punch on their day and have troubled PSG on several occasions in the past. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-2 PSG

AS Monaco vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Neymar to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes