AS Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

AS Monaco are set to play PSV Eindhoven at the Stade Louis II on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

AS Monaco come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Michel Der Zakarian's Brest in Ligue 1. Goals from former Huddersfield Town striker and Benin international Steven Mounie and winger Franck Honorat sealed the deal for Brest.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, beat Ron Jans' Twente 5-2 in the Eredivisie. Braces from young Belgian attacker Yorbe Vertessen and Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius and a goal from Israel international Erin Zahavi ensured victory for Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven. Midfielder Michel Vlap and Algeria international Ramiz Zerrouki scored the goals for Twente.

AS Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, AS Monaco have won both games.

The two clubs last faced each other a few days ago in the Europa League, with AS Monaco beating PSV Eindhoven 2-1. Goals from Dutch striker Myron Boadu and midfielder Sofiane Diop secured the win for AS Monaco. Dutch winger Cody Gakpo scored the consolation goal for PSV Eindhoven.

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-W-W

PSV Eindhoven form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-W-L

AS Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

AS Monaco

AS Monaco will be without former Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder and Spain international Cesc Fabregas, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Jean Marcelin and Senegalese winger Krepin Diatta. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Niko Kovac is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Cesc Fabregas

Doubtful: Krepin Diatta, Jean Marcelin

Suspended: None

PSV Eindhoven

Meanwhile, PSV Eindhoven manager Roger Schmidt will be unable to call upon the services of United States of America international Richard Ledezma and Japanese forward Ritsu Doan. There are doubts over the availability of English attacker Noni Madueke, German forward Mario Gotze and Netherlands international Cody Gakpo.

Injured: Ritsu Doan, Richard Ledezma

Doubtful: Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke, Mario Gotze

Suspended: None

AS Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI

AS Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexander Nubel, Axel Disasi, Guillermo Maripan, Benoit Badiashile, Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelien Tchouameni, Sofiane Diop, Ismail Jakobs, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel, Philipp Mwene, Andre Ramalho, Olivier Boscagli, Philipp Max, Marco van Ginkel, Davy Propper, Ibrahim Sangare, Yorbe Vertessen, Carlos Vinicius, Eran Zahavi

AS Monaco vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

AS Monaco have generally done well under the management of Niko Kovac. However, they are currently 10th in Ligue 1. They have fared better in the Europa League, and find themselves as group leaders.

PSV Eindhoven, on the other hand, responded well to the 5-0 loss to Ajax by scoring five past Twente. They are currently 2nd in the Dutch top-tier, two points behind league leaders Ajax. They will have to find some form quickly in the Europa League though, with the Dutch giants sitting 3rd in their group.

PSV Eindhoven sold two key performers in Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries this summer. They have some talented young players, but AS Monaco should be able to beat them.

Prediction: AS Monaco 2-1 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Abhinav Anand